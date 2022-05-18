Best gaming phone 2022: top 7 gaming phones - Uswitch

When it comes to smartphones, mobile gaming was once a bit of an afterthought, but not any more. With greater power and bigger, higher resolution screens, today’s smartphones are absolute beasts when it comes to mobile gaming.

As such, an entire new genre of smartphone has emerged: the gaming phone. These are phones made specifically for gamers, with gaming front and centre of the experience. And they’re usually the best gaming phones for the task.

But not always. Because which is the best phone for gaming really depends on your needs. If you like your gaming but also want a phone that’s a good all-rounder, maybe a non-specific gaming phone is for you. If you prize gaming above all else, however, and you maybe have a second phone for your other tasks, then you want a gaming phone, pure and simple.

We’ve included both in this round-up, so you can see which is the best gaming phone for you. Maybe you’re looking for the best budget gaming phone? We’ve got some options there, too.

What should you consider when picking the best phone for gaming?

First, decide whether you want a dedicated gaming phone. As you would expect, these are great for gaming, with lots of power and gaming-specific features, so will be the best option if you’re a hardcore gamer. But they tend to be lacking in other departments. Their cameras are usually poor compared to the best on the market, and they mostly lack high-end features like wireless charging (though our list includes one dedicated gaming phone with wireless charging).

Dedicated gaming phones also tend to be quite big and heavy, due to all their power and built-in cooling systems. And their designs can be a bit… interesting. It’s like most phone companies can’t get past the image of gamers as 12-year-old boys, and have designed their gaming phones purely for them. Which is a bit of a shame.

They all run the Android operating system too, as Apple doesn’t make a phone specifically for gaming. Not yet, anyway.

Best phone processor for gaming

The next big thing to consider is power. Today’s games have advanced graphics and super-quick run times, which requires a lot of processing power. Look for a phone with a high-end processor and graphics engine (also called CPU and GPU, respectively). Partner those with a healthy amount of RAM (8GB and above), and you shouldn’t have any trouble running the more advanced games on offer.

Remember, games will only become more advanced, which means they will require faster processors and more RAM. The more powerful phone you can buy, the more future-proofed you will be for the coming years, and the less soon you’ll have to upgrade your phone. In short, spending more now could save you money in the long run.

Best gaming phone screen

The screen is also very important. Generally speaking, the bigger the better, as you’ll be able to see games in more detail, which could give you the advantage against your opponents. Also, look out for phones which avoid the ‘notch’ issue – the notch is the unsightly cutout for the front-facing camera that eats into valuable screen space. Some of the best gaming phones avoid this by having a camera that pops out of the handset’s body.

Refresh rate is a spec you’ll come across a lot when browsing gaming phones. This refers to how many times the screen can ‘refresh’ the image per second, minimising blur in fast-moving games. 120Hz and above is very good – one of our models reaches a staggering 165Hz, but few games will be able to take advantage of that spec. At the moment, that is: remember, the higher spec you buy now, the more futureproofed the phone will be.

A big, high resolution screen with a high refresh rate will gobble through the phone’s battery life, so make sure you check it before you buy. Fast charging ability is always handy, as this can juice up the phone in a matter of minutes, not hours. Which is very useful if you need to leave in a rush and want to play games during your journey.

Gaming phone prices

Lastly, as with any big purchase, price is a major consideration. Some older models can be had for a song, especially if you’re willing to buy second hand or refurbished. But if you want the best of the best, it’s going to cost you, though the best gaming phones are generally cheaper than the top-of-the-range smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Right, now you know what to look for, let’s run down the best gaming phones in the world. Let the games begin!