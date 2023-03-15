How to buy a house: The process of buying a house

Timeline of buying a house

There are multiple stages involved with buying a house, which can loosely be divided into three phases. The exact timeline will vary depending on your personal circumstances, property availability and to some degree, luck, but on average:

Finding a home - Research phase: Choose area, find out what you can afford to buy, find a home and put in an offer - six weeks to eight months Mortgage arrangement - Application phase: Submit application, searches, conveyancing, property survey and exchange of contracts - four weeks to three months Completion - Ownership phase: Transfer of funds from lender to seller, deed name change, getting the keys and moving in - one day to four weeks

It's most difficult to estimate the length of phase one, as this is something that is largely down to the individual buying. It's also best to have an element of flexibility with the timeline during phase two and three, as whilst the house buying process is more standardised from the application phase onward, how long it takes from mortgage to completion can vary.

1. Set a budget

A major part of setting the budget to buy a home will be looking at how much you can set aside each month to save for a deposit, and thinking about the size and average cost of the type of home you’re looking for.

Don’t forget to factor in the other costs involved with buying a home, when you’re calculating how much you’ll need, such as legal fees, stamp duty and moving expenses.

2. Save a mortgage deposit

Buying a house in the UK will require a deposit of at least 5% of the property value or purchase price, whichever is lower. However, you won’t have access to the best rates with such a small deposit.

Mortgage lenders offer the most competitive rates to borrowers providing 40% deposit or more, although you’ll benefit from every additional 5% you can afford to add, so even if you can stretch from 5-10%, you’ll still have access to a slightly better rate.

It can be difficult to save a large deposit in today’s market, but there are ways to save for a mortgage deposit more quickly with a bit of research and organisation.

3. Find out how much you could borrow

Before you start the big search for your dream home, it’s a good idea to get a rough estimate of how much you might be able to borrow with the deposit you’ve saved and your current household income.

Most people can borrow around four and a half times their income, but there are other factors that influence this, such as your credit score, your outgoings, the type of property you want to buy and your loan to value (LTV) ratio.

A mortgage calculator will give you an idea of what you might be able to borrow, which will help you target your search to properties in the right price range. Keep in mind, however, that a calculator can only provide a guide, as it will not take your personal circumstances into account.