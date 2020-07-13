Mortgages UK

The majority of households in the UK are owner-occupier, which means either owning a home outright, or owning a home with a mortgage.

A mortgage is a loan to buy a house, it's typically the largest loan you will ever have, however the rates are relatively low and you will repay it over several decades. How mortgages in the UK work In the UK, mortgages are large loans secured against the home and repaid gradually over the period of about twenty five years. Gradually as the mortgage debt is paid down in monthly installments, the borrower's share of the home's value (equity) increases, until the borrower is mortgage free and owns the home outright. Being secured against the home means that if a borrower defaults on the mortgage, the lender can repossess the home to recover their money. However, this is rare and usually only the last resort. How to get a UK mortgage To a get a mortgage you must meet the minimum eligibility criteria (the mortgage you can get will be based on your credit score, income and existing financial commitments) and be able to put a down a deposit that's at least 10% of the value of the home you are buying. Although, it is possible to get mortgages with deposits under 5% and some lenders are more flexible than others with their eligibility criteria.

UK mortgage rates The interest rate of the mortgage is how much the mortgage will cost you. You should consider both introductory rates and APR (which is the average overall cost of the mortgage). Typically, you want to aim for the lowest rate when choosing a mortgage, but be sure to look out for introductory offer rates that spike up after a few years, and high arrangement fees. Also importantly, the larger your deposit, the your lower Loan to Value ratio (LTV), and the lower this is, the cheaper your available mortgage rates will be. You can choose to have your mortgage rate as a: Fixed rate mortgage - gives you set monthly repayments for a number of years, typically between 2 to 5 years, but sometimes as long as 10 years. But be careful, as whether fixing a rate will leave you better or worse off depends on your timing.

Tracker mortgage -This is pegged to the Bank of England’s base rate with a set mark-up, for example, your mortgage could be the base rate (currently 3%) +2%, so currently you would be paying interest of 5%.

Variable rate mortgage - Your interest rates will vary at your lender's discretion. However, increases are unlikely to be severe, as market competition and fear of bad publicity tend to stop rate hikes.

