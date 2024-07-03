Remortgage Rates Today

What affects remortgage rates?

Much like when you took out your original mortgage, having the lowest LTV (loan to value) will typically give you access to the best remortgage rates. When it comes to remortgaging your LTV is determined by your equity.

Equity is the difference between the current value of your home and how much you owe on your mortgage, so is determined both by the amount you've repaid and whether your property has increased or reduced in value.

As well as your LTV, lenders also assess your overall circumstances when considering the remortgage rates you qualify for. This includes your credit history, affordability of the new mortgage repayments and the purpose of your remortgage. You'll usually pay a higher rate on your remortgage if you're borrowing more versus purely switching to a new deal.

Why are remortgage rates higher?

Remortgage rates are not necessarily higher than purchase mortgage rates. For many people who took out their mortgage when interest rates were lower generally, it will feel like remortgage rates are much higher.

However, this is due to changes in the market. If interest-rates are lower across the market when you remortgage than when you buy your property, your remortgage rates would likely be cheaper.