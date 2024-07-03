Remortgage Rates Today

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Remortgaging in a high interest-rate environment can be daunting, especially if mortgage rates were much lower when you last took out a mortgage.
We look at how remortgage rates are influenced and how our broker partners Mojo can help you find your best remortgage deal.
Let our award-winning broker partner, Mojo Mortgage search across the market to find the best remortgage deals for you
Repayment mortgage of £168,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £950.08 at 4.67% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,295.89 at 8.24% (variable). Total amount payable £379,430.13. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Oct-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1525.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 8.2%. Repayments: 26 months of £1,116.30 at 4.74% (fixed), then 274 months of £1,575.10 at 8.74% (variable). Total amount payable £460,601.20. Early repayment charges apply until 30-Sep-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1014. Legal fees £126.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £1,287.39 at 4.83% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,729.83 at 8.24% (variable). Total amount payable £507,003.12. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Oct-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1525.
Repayment mortgage of £252,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 8.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £1,501.20 at 5.19% (fixed), then 273 months of £2,150.31 at 9.49% (variable). Total amount payable £627,567.03. Early repayment charges apply until 2 years. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1823.
It's a good idea to look at the latest remortgage rates carefully before you decide to switch mortgages.
Our broker partner, Mojo Mortgages, can help you assess the remortgage options available to your carefully, and find your best remortgage deal, once you're ready to lock in a new rate. However, keep in mind that the best deal available to you won't always be the cheapest on the market.
When remortgaging, the rates available to you are very much based on your current circumstances. This comes down to:
Your current LTV - the lower it is, typically the lower the rate available
Your purpose for the remortgage - usually the lowest remortgage rates are available to those switching deals. If you're remortgaging to release equity (borrow more) then both your LTV and the risk in lending are increased
Your current financial circumstances - If your affordability has increased due to a higher income then this will also help reduce the risk of lending to you
Current credit score - If your credit rating has improved since you took out your mortgage, you'll usually be able to get lower rates than if it had declined
Keep in mind that lenders will look at these elements in unison, and each assess them differently, so to ensure you're getting the best deal available to you, it's best to speak to a broker.
Much like when you took out your original mortgage, having the lowest LTV (loan to value) will typically give you access to the best remortgage rates. When it comes to remortgaging your LTV is determined by your equity.
Equity is the difference between the current value of your home and how much you owe on your mortgage, so is determined both by the amount you've repaid and whether your property has increased or reduced in value.
As well as your LTV, lenders also assess your overall circumstances when considering the remortgage rates you qualify for. This includes your credit history, affordability of the new mortgage repayments and the purpose of your remortgage. You'll usually pay a higher rate on your remortgage if you're borrowing more versus purely switching to a new deal.
Remortgage rates are not necessarily higher than purchase mortgage rates. For many people who took out their mortgage when interest rates were lower generally, it will feel like remortgage rates are much higher.
However, this is due to changes in the market. If interest-rates are lower across the market when you remortgage than when you buy your property, your remortgage rates would likely be cheaper.
Even in a high interest-rate environment, it's still possible to remortgage onto a lower rate than you're currently on. This is because lenders base mortgage rates on LTV, and customers who have been repaying their mortgage for a number of years will typically have reduced the LTV of their borrowing. Although this can vary depending on property value and the interest rates you've been paying since your purchase.
Nevertheless, remortgage customers are often able to get better rates than would be available on the equivalent purchase mortgage loan, due to having greater equity than the average first-time buyer. This is because a first-time buyer's LTV is purely based on their initial deposit, whereas a remortgage customer's LTV is based on their initial deposit as well as how much they have repaid to date, and any potential increase in property value.
Excellent service
Fast easy service
Excellent service from knowledgeable and helpful people
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions. Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website. Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215) Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.