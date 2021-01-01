There is a huge amount of diversity in the quality of life people enjoy in different parts of the UK, and this goes far beyond the traditional assumptions that incomes are higher in the south and houses are cheaper in the north!

In order to get a real picture of the places that offer the best and worst standard of living and value for money in the UK in 2015, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index has taken into account a wide range of different data for each of the UK's 138 statistical regions, comparing them to find which are the worst and of course best places to live.

Coming in at 133rd out of 138, Blackpool in the North West of England is the 6th worst place to live, and like many regions in the bottom 10, it has dropped significantly in its score since the last time this comparison was performed in 2013 – falling 13 places from 120 two years earlier.

Here are some of the statistics that caused Blackpool to score so low:

Employment

Blackpool's employment situation is in bad shape in 2015, with only 65% of people in the area employed.

Income

Weekly gross income in Blackpool is also among the lowest on the table, at £417.10. Each household also has an average disposable income of £13,848 per year, which is very low by UK standards.

House Prices

House prices appear low, with the average in 2015 bang on £100k. This, however, is still fairly high when you take into account the low earnings and lack of employment options.

Rent is, on average, just over £65 per week, which is also fairly low by national standards, but not low enough to offset the low earnings many people in the area are working with.

Home values in Blackpool

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy for men is quite low compared to other regions, at 74. Women are expected to live to 80, which is also at the lower end of the regions in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Like housing costs, living expenses are not low enough to account for the low wages and poor job market in Blackpool.

Weekly food expenditure is £53, which is around average for England, but some things like car insurance are far higher than average, at £561.

Even though, the insurance premiums are high, there are certain steps you can take to find the best car insurance deals for you. Take a look at our dedicated guide to learn more.

Other Important Factors

It isn't all bad news for the residents of Blackpool, however. While it may not be one of the most important factors in determining where the best places to live in the UK are, Blackpool does enjoy good mobile phone signal coverage at 99%, and broadband speeds are a fairly good 26mbps on average.

See how your broadband speeds stack up against your neighbours by trying out our broadband speed test.

Blackpool may still be popular during the summer season as a place to visit, however going by the results of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015, perhaps you wouldn't want to live there.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .