Find out why South Teesside has been ranked one of the worst places to live in 2015

Everybody has their own priorities when it comes to what they want from the place they live in, but with the Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index we have compared over 130 UK regions using data on a wide range of factors including everything from rate of employment and house prices to life expectancy and broadband speeds, to find the best and worst places to live in the UK.

Based on statistics, South Teesside is one of the worst performing UK regions, ranking 129th out of 138 areas used in the comparison – making it one of the 10 worst places to move to in the UK for quality of life. While that may come as a surprise if you are living happily in this area, you can see the statistics its poor ranking is based on here:

Employment

The employment rate in South Teesside is low, even among the places ranked the 10 worst to live in overall, at only 64%. 23% of people in South Teesside are also working over 45 hours a week, which is considered as an indicator of a poor work life balance and therefore a negative in terms of quality of life.

Income

Those who are working in South Teesside don't receive a bad income, with the gross income at £472.20 per week, which is actually fairly similar to what people in the places in the north of England that made the top 10 best places to live like York and Darlington earn. However, the average household has a relatively low £14,427 per year in disposable income.

House Prices

House prices in South Teesside are fairly low by UK standards, at £121,362.50 for the average home in 2015. Rent is quite high compared to other areas with similar employment and income however, at £68.37 per person, per week on average.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy and mortality are fairly average in South Teesside, though there is a smaller gap between men and women than in a lot of areas with male life expectancy at 78 and female 81 – not such good news for the women in the region!

Living Costs

The weekly household food expenditure in South Teesside is low when compared to the 138 NUTS 1 UK statistical areas studied, at £48.60 per week. Petrol prices are also low at 116.85, and insurance premiums are also on the low side at £208 for home insurance and £395.20 for a car. However, the relatively low cost of living is not sufficiently offset by the employment market or high accommodation costs.

Other Important Factors

South Teesside scores poorly on mobile phone signal coverage with just 89% of the area covered. Broadband speeds in South Teesside however are higher than average at 31Mbps. Compare broadband deals in your area.

South Teesside does have some positives working in its favour like low living expenses, but the low employment combined with other factors still made it one of 2015's worst places to live in the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .