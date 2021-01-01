 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
south teesside

South Teesside ranks in top 10 worse places to live in the UK

Find out why South Teesside has been ranked one of the worst places to live in 2015

Everybody has their own priorities when it comes to what they want from the place they live in, but with the Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index we have compared over 130 UK regions using data on a wide range of factors including everything from rate of employment and house prices to life expectancy and broadband speeds, to find the best and worst places to live in the UK.

Based on statistics, South Teesside is one of the worst performing UK regions, ranking 129th out of 138 areas used in the comparison – making it one of the 10 worst places to move to in the UK for quality of life. While that may come as a surprise if you are living happily in this area, you can see the statistics its poor ranking is based on here:

Employment

The employment rate in South Teesside is low, even among the places ranked the 10 worst to live in overall, at only 64%. 23% of people in South Teesside are also working over 45 hours a week, which is considered as an indicator of a poor work life balance and therefore a negative in terms of quality of life.

Income

Those who are working in South Teesside don't receive a bad income, with the gross income at £472.20 per week, which is actually fairly similar to what people in the places in the north of England that made the top 10 best places to live like York and Darlington earn. However, the average household has a relatively low £14,427 per year in disposable income.

House Prices

House prices in South Teesside are fairly low by UK standards, at £121,362.50 for the average home in 2015. Rent is quite high compared to other areas with similar employment and income however, at £68.37 per person, per week on average.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy and mortality are fairly average in South Teesside, though there is a smaller gap between men and women than in a lot of areas with male life expectancy at 78 and female 81 – not such good news for the women in the region!

Living Costs

The weekly household food expenditure in South Teesside is low when compared to the 138 NUTS 1 UK statistical areas studied, at £48.60 per week. Petrol prices are also low at 116.85, and insurance premiums are also on the low side at £208 for home insurance and £395.20 for a car. However, the relatively low cost of living is not sufficiently offset by the employment market or high accommodation costs.

Other Important Factors

South Teesside scores poorly on mobile phone signal coverage with just 89% of the area covered. Broadband speeds in South Teesside however are higher than average at 31Mbps. Compare broadband deals in your area.

South Teesside does have some positives working in its favour like low living expenses, but the low employment combined with other factors still made it one of 2015's worst places to live in the UK.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .