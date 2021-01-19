Kasey Cassells

Senior content editor
Learn all about electric cars and how charging your electric vehicle impacts your energy bill.
In the lead-up to the Euros, we've estimated the energy bills of the biggest names in football.
More than 24 million smart meters have been installed across Great Britain, making up 44% of the nation's energy meters.
Energy bills typically drop in the summer, but keeping yourself cool at home can bump up your energy costs in ways you might not expect.
New boilers are pricey, but what are gas boiler prices? Find out how much a new boiler costs, if it's worth the money and whether or not you really need one.
Second highest month for switching recorded in April as 472,000 people changed their supplier.
A third of UK homes have a green energy tariff, with Nottingham residents having the highest take-up of green plans in Britain.
Almost half of UK households are owed an average of £142 in outstanding energy credit.
Eight green energy tariffs have been rated Gold under Uswitch's new Green Accreditation.
Find out how to take a reading from standard, dial, digital and Economy 7 gas and electricity meters.
Suffer a power cut? Uswitch explains how to find out if you’re owed compensation and how to get it.
Moving house? Find out who supplies your new property and how to get the best gas and electricity deal.
Our guide helps you interpret your bills and meter reading to determine your energy usage.
The Warm Home Discount: Find out if you are eligible for £140 off your electricity bill.
Could switching to a small energy supplier save you money?
Heard about smart meters but not sure how they work? We explain everything in this guide.
Electricity switches have spiked by 42% in a month as households face price rises.
Switching energy supplier is easy, but it can seem intimidating. We'll take you through the process step-by-step.
Is your energy tariff ending? Find out what to do next with our simple guide.
Households on 56 energy plans could see bills rise by £319 if they don't switch.
The latest on E.ON energy price rises and price drops.
Find out abut the latest ScottishPower price change, and what you can do about it.
What was the latest price change from SSE? Find out whether prices went up or down.
Find out about EDF's latest gas and electricity price changes.
Keep up to date with the latest gas and electricity prices rises and price cuts with Uswitch.
What is the energy price cap and how does it affect you and your bills?
Find out more about the government's Green Homes Grant, which closed to new applications on 31 March 2021.
Who are the best and worst energy suppliers for customer satisfaction and service within the UK?
Still not sure whether a smart meter is right for you? We've laid out the top five benefits of smart meters in this guide.
Are you a bit daunted by the process of switching energy supplier? Don't worry, Uswitch has all the answers.
Help for carers with energy bills - an estimated 6.5 million people in the UK act as informal carers. Many informal carers live with vulnerable friends or family, which can have an effect on their bills.
Cold Weather Payments are an additional benefit to help you pay for your heating when the cold weather really bites.
Think your energy bills are high? Spare a thought for some of the best-known celebrities, who splash out thousands on keeping the lights on their mansions.
Find out if you are eligible to receive an energy allowance to help pay your gas and electricity bills.
We’re on an energy mythbusting mission to clear up any misconceptions about switching your gas and electricity!
Ofgem has announced a £96 increase to the energy price cap, which could drive up the cost of bills.
What happens if your energy supplier goes out of business? There are rules in place to protect energy consumers.
Now that you've switched energy deal, what happens next? Find out in this easy to understand guide.
Comparing UK electricity companies will help you to find a better deal on your electricity to cut your bills.
Half a million Brits could see their energy bills rise by £171 if they don’t switch when their tariffs expire this January.
What is a carbon footprint, how can it be measured, and what can you do to reduce your carbon footprint?
Everything to know about prepayment meters and finding a cheaper prepayment energy plan.
Learn about the different types of tariff, including standard, fixed, variable and economy 7.
Should you switch to a fixed price energy tariff? Find everything you need to know about fixed price tariffs.
But the cost cold be cut to a tenth of that if Brits make the switch to LED lights.
Thousands of households face a bill hike as their fixed energy plans come to an end in November
What makes an energy plan 'standard'? Find out what being on your supplier’s standard plan means.
But the UK could save £1.4bn by turning thermostats down by just 1°C
The UK’s energy suppliers are offering extra support during the outbreak of COVID-19 - find out how your supplier can help you if you’re affected.
Almost three million homes are in debt to their energy supplier before the coldest season begins.
Find out what to do if you owe money to your energy provider.
Uswitch research found 39% of couples argue over the temperature of their home, with men turning on the heating a week later than women.
Read our top 10 home security tips for securing your home, and making sure your home insurance policy is valid. Compare home insurance quotes with Uswitch in minutes.
The supplier is increasing prices by an average of £51 for dual fuel customers.
New Uswitch research has revealed a north/south divide when it comes to saving money on energy bills
Find out if you can get up to £300 Winter Fuel Payment reduction on your energy bill this winter and how to apply.
Ever wondered how your energy is generated? Our simple guide explains where it comes from.
Charging at home could add £370 to energy bills, but there are ways to save
Affordable home insurance can be hard to come by, especially thatched house insurance. Read our guide and learn more about how to find insurance for thatched roofs.
Is your home covered for damage caused by pets? Our guide explains what is included under accidental damage and can help you find the right home insurance.
Compare cheap gadget insurance, as well as our phone insurance comparison tool today. Protect your wearables and electronic devices against theft, loss and liquid damage with gadget cover.
Each family could save £104 a year on gas and electricity as their kids return to the classroom
Number of electricity switches goes up in recovery from Coronavirus
Vulnerable energy consumers can find help with the Priority Services Register
The cap reduction translates into a price drop for the most expensive energy plans
125 fixed deals are due to end in July and August, adding £219 million to the nation's energy bills
Almost 3 million people have switched to a new supplier so far this year
Are mobile phones covered by home insurance policy? Our guide explains how to use your home contents insurance to include your mobile phone.
How do you find out who your gas and electricity supplier is? Don't panic; it's easy to find out.
Homeowners could claim for improvements as part of new £2bn Green Homes Grant
Almost half of the electricity generated in the first quarter of the year is from renewable sources
Compare new build home insurance. Learn if you need to take out a new build house insurance on your property - you might be covered by builder's warranty.
We've rounded up the latest news and guides to help you during the Coronavirus outbreak.
How does the Energy Switch Guarantee protect you? Find out which pledges suppliers commit to.
Find out if annual travel insurance (also known as multi-trip cover) is the best choice for you. All your questions answered, plus tips for getting the best deal.
Are you a renter or landlord looking for information about when and how you’ll get your smart meter?
Looking to save some money by switching from a prepayment meter to a regular meter?
Many young drivers find that car insurance is very expensive, and black box policies allow them to buy car insurance cheaper. But is it just for young drivers?
Looking for the best car insurance deals? In reality, there is no such thing as the best car insurance, only what’s best for you. Find out why with Uswitch.
How far does your travel insurance cover go? Will it cover a volcanic eruption or an airline strike? Find out what your travel insurance really covers.
An Economy 7 tariff offers a different price for your electricity depending on when you use it, but is it suitable for you?
Find out what to do if you think an energy supplier owes you money.
Millions of households that rely on manual meter readings could face increased charges after lockdown power use is belatedly added to bills
Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.
Large decrease in switches since last year, despite the cheap deals currently on offer
Learn more about provisional drivers car insurance, otherwise known as, learner driver car insurance – and read our tips to keeping the insurance costs down.
Wholesale energy prices have fallen, with some suppliers passing savings on to customers
An MOT is your car’s annual health check. But who needs one and how do you find out when yours is due? Set up a reminder with Uswitch.
Learn how you could save hundreds by finding the cheapest energy supplier for you.
Thinking of switching to a better deal, but not sure who you need to contact? It's easier than you think.
Find out how to search for the cheapest energy suppliers in your area to cut your energy bills.
Electricity switches are up by 10% compared to this time last year
Half a million households will see their prices rise if they don't switch
Listen to how energy, broadband and mobiles providers are supporting you during the Coronavirus outbreak
A resource for policy-makers, market commentators and media, to help assess competition and consumer engagement in the retail energy market.
People using more energy in the home during Coronavirus update
Standard tariffs drop by around £17 - but you could save hundreds more
Almost one in 10 not claiming the help they're entitled to
Electricity switching up 17% compared to this time last year
New stats reveal that there were 12 electricity switches made every minute last year.
Check your area's green energy credentials with our interactive map tool.
142,000 households face bill shock of up to £190 per year if they don't switch
More than half a million people switched in November alone
Switching now could set you up for savings in 2020
Number of electricity switches up 9.2% compared to this time last year
More than 4 million people have switched so far this year
Winter is coming ... but with these simple tricks, your home will be safe, warm and ready for the cold
Millions of Brits haven't switched their energy deal in four years or more
Rolling onto a standard tariff could result in a £362 bill hike
Last month marked a record-breaking period for electricity switches in the UK
12 million homes are £1.5bn in credit with energy firms
Compare home insurance quotes for properties affected by subsidence. Learn more about subsidence home insurance and non-standard cover. Subsidence is the caving in or sinking of an area of land, so if your home is affected then you may wish to speak to a specialist home insurance provider.
Learn all about insurance for let property, landlord insurance policies and what they should include. We can help you get cover by providing you with a tailored quote to suit your needs.
15 million households face price hikes of over £100
What is whole of life insurance, and what does it cover? Read our guide to whole of life insurance, also known as life assurance, and find out how to save.
Can you get life insurance with no medical? Read our guide to find out whether you fit the requirements, then get a quote for insurance with no medical.
Learn how decreasing term life insurance can protect your family's finances in the event of your death, including paying off your mortgage or other debts.
Do you need life insurance if your employer provides a death in service benefit? Read our guide to find out how to combine both policies for more protection
How to bleed a radiator: with our step by step guide bleeding radiators is easy.
Follow these 40 energy saving tips to use less energy in your home.
Are the contents of your shed or garage covered under your home insurance policy? Read our guide to find out how to protect and insure your outbuildings.
Before you set off on holiday, it’s a good idea to review your home contents insurance cover. Read our top tips for home security.
As fire and burglary claims increase in December, we reveal whether your Christmas presents are protected from theft or damage on your home insurance.
Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? Discover which payment method could work out to be the most cost-effective for you
Can you lower your car insurance premiums by parking your car in a garage or on a driveway? Find out how your parking space affects your insurance costs.
Find out what are the most economical cars to buy now. This Uswitch guide lists best fuel-efficient petrol, diesel and electric cars for sale.
You might think of car modifications as spoilers or tinted windows, but your insurer may even take things like tow bars into consideration for your premium.
You might assume that third party car insurance is cheaper than a fully comprehensive policy, but this isn't always the case. Find out why and see examples.
Looking to replace your car, but not sure how to insure the new one? Learn how to transfer your existing cover or see if you could save by switching.
Find out more about classic car insurance, and discover whether it’s better to go with a specialist or standard provider for your classic car.
Before you borrow a friend's of relative's car, do you know whether you're insured? Even if you have your own comprehensive car insurance policy, you may not be covered to drive another vehicle. Find out which circumstances you're covered in when driving other cars.
Compare car insurance quotes from leading insurance brands. Find out what different factors affect your car insurance quotes. There are factors you can control to get cheaper insurance, for instance, your excess and the level of cover. There also are factors you can't control - such as your age.
Read our frequently asked questions on black box insurance to find out more about how telematics insurance policies work and whether it's right for you.
Everybody remembers their first car — what will yours be? Read about the best first cars with the cheapest insurance, whether you're buying new or used. It’s not just the purchase cost you have to consider — you also need to factor in insurance, running costs, road tax, and any repair costs.
Tips and advice on tools and gadgets that could help you with energy-saving heating.
All big six energy providers have announced price rises this month
Find out what info an EPC certificate contains, how to get one, and how it could save you money.
Five of the big six suppliers have now pushed up prices in reaction to price cap rise
One of the cheapest ways to pay for energy is Direct Debit, which means this payment method can save your more on your household energy bill
200,000 households face average £140 price hike in January
As of 8th June 2015, the paper counterpart to your driving licence is no longer required. Find out how this affects car hire and those who drive for work.
We've delved into the political parties' 2015 manifestos to bring you their policies on motoring. Find out how each party aims to address driving issues.
Most people would not consider driving under the influence of drugs, but you might be surprised by the types of medication that can constitute drug driving.
The UK is one of the countries leading the way for autonomous driving technology — find out how the country is getting ready for driverless cars.
Can a dash cam save you money on your car insurance? Read our guide to find out how dash cams work and how they can benefit you in the case of an accident.
Comprehensive car insurance offers the most complete level of car insurance — but is it the right type of cover for you? Our guide explains what is covered.
Some insurers define a classic car as anything over 10 years of age, so your old banger could be considered a classic! Read our guide to insuring it.
Buying a used car can be a great way of bagging a bargain – learn how to avoid the pitfalls with our top 11 used car check tips and find the best used cars. Our guide reveals the top tips for buying a used car and ensuring you know what you’re getting and what price you should be paying for it.
You may know the risks of driving in winter, but summer driving carries its own dangers. Read our top 10 tips on making long journeys in the summer months.
How much does third-party, fire and theft cost? Uswitch car insurance guide explains third-party, fire and theft insurance policies.
A breakdown of new driving laws, legislation and rule changes, you should be aware of or risk facing fines, driving bans or even a criminal record in 2017.
Learn more about telematics, also known as black box insurance, and find out why it's a great car insurance option for students.
Want to practice driving outside of lessons? Find out how to get insured as a provisional driver on a friend's or relative's existing car insurance policy.
Our guide can walk you through the process of comparing insurance quotes with Uswitch. See frequently asked questions and answers for getting quotes online.
Our guide explains the steps of buying a new car, from choosing how to finance your purchase to getting the right level of insurance for your new car.
A whole new range of technology is changing the way we drive — but does it have any effect on the cost of car insurance? We look at the cost savings.
Find out everything you need to know about temporarily importing your car if you're visiting, working, or studying in the UK as a non-resident.
Find out how to save money on your car insurance if you're a student staying at home to study. Compare car insurance quotes with Uswitch today.
According to recent Uswitch research, a fifth of people would never consider taking out a black box policy. We look at common myths and reveal the truth.
What are the benefits of health insurance and how does it work? Read our frequently asked questions on private medical insurance to find out more.
Non-standard home insurance can help protect a property against a range of circumstances that many of the standard insurers are not willing to cover.
Find out how to to get a great deal on motorbike insurance. Read the Uswitch guide & get all the facts to help you find the right motorcycle insurance.
Top 9 fuel economy tips - find out ways of improving your car’s fuel efficiency to maximise the number of miles you get from a full tank of petrol.
An at-fault car insurance claim can have a big impact on your premium. If you’ve made an at-fault claim, there are many ways to reduce the cost of your car insurance renewal. Read our guide on at-fault claims and learn more about at-fault claims and find out how to reduce your car insurance costs.
Learning to drive can be expensive, and car insurance for provisional drivers only adds to the expense. Find out how to keep the costs down.
Car insurance can be costly for drivers with motoring or non-motoring convictions. Find out how to save on your car insurance for convicted drivers.
Car insurance can be costly for people with previous claims against uninsured drivers. This guide explains how to prevent your insurance costs from rising.
More than one car? You could save money with a multi car insurance policy. Read our guide to see if you could save.
Find out how to bring a car into the UK as a personal import, and the impact this will have on your car insurance costs. Compare quotes from insurers here.
Read our guide to find out about the different types of imported vehicle available and see how each type of import affects the cost of import car insurance.
Find out how to save on your car insurance after a drink driving conviction, and compare car insurance quotes from specialist providers with Uswitch.
Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.
Avoid Bank Holiday gridlock with our guide. Find out how to prepare for a Bank Holiday getaway, from essential car checks to insurance when driving abroad.
In this guide, we explain all about home insurance for over 50s and how you can save on your home insurance. As you get older, some types of insurance generally gets more expensive, but when it comes to home insurance the opposite happens.
It's a common misconception that you can't get health or life insurance cover with a pre-existing medical condition. This guide can help you find cover.
Traditionally, men have been the more likely to get life insurance, but it is just as important for women, especially for those planning to start a family.
It is possible to take out life insurance after you've survived a critical illness. Find out how to find cover and make sure you find the right policy for you.
Want to practice driving in your parents' car? Read about temporary learner insurance as an alternative to insuring a provisional driver as a named driver.
Only 79% of home insurance claims are paid out by insurers. Find out 10 things you must do to stay covered in case you have to claim your insurance.
Find out when you might need temporary car insurance and how to take out a short-term insurance policy when borrowing a friend's or family member's car.
Find out when you might need a one day car insurance policy and how to take out a one day insurance policy when borrowing a friend's or family member's car.
Find out how to use your smart meter's in-home display to gain insight into your energy usage.
Read our top five winter driving dos and don'ts to learn how to keep your car safe this winter, while avoiding crashes, breakdowns and insurance problems.
Should you consider getting a smart thermostat? Our guide reveals all.
In 2014, 6,000 burglaries were committed by using the owner's keys. Find out how to protect your home from key burglaries and see if you can make a claim.
Read about the difference between buildings and contents insurance, and find out how to cut the cost of insurance cover for your personal possessions.
Find out how to insure your home and compare buildings insurance from Uswitch. Read now and learn the difference between buildings and contents insurance.