Recent UK boiler statistics show that the boiler insurance market is worth an estimated £519.3 million, as of 2023. This is expected to reach £1.06 billion by 2028 – growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15%.

23 million homes in the UK have a gas boiler to supply their central heating and hot water. Repairs to these systems can be costly, therefore by comparing boiler cover deals on the market, you can protect yourself against any unexpected expense in the future.

Our research has collated various UK boiler facts and stats for 2023, to analyse trends, judge how the UK boiler market has evolved over time, and make predictions about the future of home heating in the UK.

Quick overview of UK boiler statistics 2023

The UK boiler insurance market is worth over £500 million

23 million UK homes have a gas boiler

UK domestic boiler sales increased by over 40% between 2020-21

80% of UK households have combi boilers

78% of UK residents use gas central heating in their homes

Over 95% of UK households have a central heating system

The cost of a new boiler in the UK can vary between £600 and £10,000

The boiler replacement cost in the UK is likely to be between £1,500 and £5,000

A typical gas boiler replacement (boiler and fitting) in the UK costs around £4,000.

Boiler market statistics

The global commercial boiler market was projected to be worth £3.18 billion by the end of 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% from 2021. Its value is anticipated to grow by a further 5.12% over the next three years, to £3.88 billion by 2026.

According to UK boiler market statistics from the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC), sales of UK domestic boilers hit almost 675,000 for the first four months of 2021—a 41% increase from the same time in 2020, when more than 476,000 units were sold.

The 12-month rolling average for the financial year ending 2021 was in excess of 1.75 million units, compared to 1.54 million units a year earlier—an increase of 14%.

80% of boilers sold in the UK are combination heat and water boilers (also known as combi boilers), where the home has no hot water cylinder.

A breakdown of how people in the UK intend to heat their home during the winter of 2022