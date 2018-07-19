Under rules introduced in June 2015 consumers who switch broadband provider no longer require a MAC code. Instead, Ofcom's revamped code of practice transfers responsibility for managing a switch to the provider to whom the customer is switching.

For a more complete explanation of switching broadband in the wake of changes to Ofcom's regulations, head to our dedicated guide to switching your broadband provider.

MAC addresses and switching broadband

When you want to switch your broadband package or provider, you'll need to obtain a MAC address. This MAC code, completely unique to you, provides important information about your internet connection.

MAC is an acronym for Migration Authorisation Code. It's an individual 17- or 18-digit alphanumeric number. When you sign up with your new broadband provider, your MAC address will have essential information it needs to switch your broadband supply over (e.g. details of your phone exchange, type of line, etc).

How to use your MAC address to switch

Call your current broadband provider for your MAC code (see list below for numbers to call)

Sign up online with your chosen broadband provider and enter your MAC code when requested

What is the MAC format?

Each MAC code is an individual combination of letters and numbers. Here are some example MAC formats to show you what the code will look like:

BBIP12345678/9AB12

BBDS12345678/9AB12

TIP123456789/AB12C

LXXX1234567/DC22J

Where are MAC codes available from?

Simply phone your current broadband provider and ask them for your MAC code to move your broadband. This should be provided within five days. Make sure you don't cancel your contract when you receive your MAC code as it may take two weeks before you are connected with your new broadband provider.

Full list of all the major broadband providers' telephone numbers

Name Phone number 4d internet 01482 602 300 4 the internet 01482 602 300 Ace internet 08456 388 955 ADSL 4 Less 08712 401 499 All Fast access 08448 845 020 AAISP 01344 400 999 Abel Internet 08717 178 252 ADSL 08704 215 308 Advance Internet 02089 617 000 Albion 02075 507 550 Allcomm 08458 506 106 altohiway 01635 573 350 Andrews & Arnold 01344 400 999 AOL 08703 202 020 Atlas Internet 08700 949 660 Beaming 08701 994 444 Big Boo 02821 759 933 Breathe 08707 473 970 Broadband quest 01963 458 183 Broad Surf 08718 712 661 Be 0808 234 5595 BISCit 08714 730 000 Blueyonder 08451 420 000 Boltblue broadband 08717 111 000 Brightview 02076 653 000 BT 0800 800 150 BTA Limited 02088 714 240 Bulldog 08004 048 151 Business Serve 08714 251 111 Bytel 02890 456 111 C2 Internet 08456 580 040 Caledonia Broadband 08456 443 964 Cairn-Systems 08451 298 771 Care 4 free 08701 609 901 Clara.net 08453 552 000 COLT Telecomms 08003 589 945 Community Internet 01865 856 170 Custom Access 08700 119 910 Dark Marketing 08707 424 455 Data Comms Europe 02071 010 223 Datanet 08451 306 010 Demon 08452 722 333 Dial Start 08701 601 385 E7broadband.com 08702 245 126 Eclipse 07392 333 301 EFHBroadband.com 08701 417 038 Elite UK Serve 08707 415 898 Entanet 08714 333 682 Fast.co.uk 08708 813 278 Freedom 2 Surf 08702 423 758 Freenet name 08709 090 586 Freeserve 08700 102 462 Fidonet 08450 043 050 Firefly Internet 08701 417 114 Force9 01142 965 198 Fusion Media Networks 08707 709 101 Get Online Broadband 08702 407 571 Global Internet 08709 098 100 Greenbee 08009 166 805 Goodwin 01782 667 766 Griffin Internet 08708 040 804 Home Choice 08000 724 454 Hot chilli Internet 08702 555 666 Houxou.com 08707 425 398 ic24 08701 601 381 ICM NetServ Solutions 08000 277 872 IDnet 08000 267 237 Interdart ltd 01442 876 692 Internal Systems 08704 448 494 Internet Central 01782 667 766 Internet for Business 08000 270 110 Inter ViVo Networks 08453 459 234 Into Net 08451 110 023 Inweb Networks 08704 322 222 izR Solutions Ltd 08707 451 515 karoo.co.uk 01482 602 300 Ke Connect Internet 01482 602 555 Kingston Comms 01482 602 555 LCC Communications 08702 427 443 Legend 08451 110 009 London Web 02083 494 500 Lumison 08451 199 900 Lixxus 08454 566 303 Madasafish 0844 395 0830 Mailbox Internet 08451 204 010 Merula 08453 300 666 Metronet 08451 400 083 Mistral Internet 08707 516 300 Moving-edge.net 08453 455 763 Namesco 08453 633 630 NDO 08453 633 630 Net plan Internet 08707 518 345 Nets calibur UK 08452 450 380 Net services 08707 530 900 NewNet 01329 226 722 Nildram 08701 608 600 Nitrex 08450 531 560 NTL 08000 522 000 O2 08002 300 202 One.Tel 08458 188 000 Onyx Internet 08457 715 715 Orange 08448738586 Pipemedia OnLine 08714 250 007 Pipex 08450 778 324 PlusNet 08451 400 200 Powernet 01908 605 188 Prodigy Networks 08704 671 000 Real Email 08701 750 950 Redten 08444 820 000 RM Internet for Learning 08709 086 464 Rural Internet 08700 053 916 SAQ.co.uk 08707 377 707 Scotland Online 08452 733 327 Scotnet 08452 700 010 Selcom Broadband 01904 788 181 Seriously internet 08712 235 348 Sky 08705 515 515 Skymarket 08704 748 888 Spitfire 02075 013 030 Star 08001 384 443 Supanet 08009 158 186 Talk-101 08707 541 010 TalkTalk 08704 441 820 Tele complete 08454 561 116 Telephonica UK 08707 530 900 Telewest 08458 407 777 Tesco 08456 508 000 Timewarp 08707 571 155 Tiscali 08450 774 488 Topletter 08702 351 271 Total Web Solutions 08707 879 888 Totalise 08701 609 905 Toucan 08000 613 615 Twang.net 01635 239 000 UK Online 08453 334 600 UKFast.net 08454 583 535 Uniworld 08454 584 510 UTV Internet 08452 470 000 V21 08714 245 521 Virgin Media 08458 407 777 Virgin.net 08450 451 303 VISPA 08701 624 888 Voicenet 02070 966 000 Waitrose.com 08009 800 018 Wanadoo 08700 102 462 Your Communications 08001 953 734 Zen Internet 08450 589 000 Zetnet Services Ltd 08707 430 585 Zoo Internet 02089 617 000

Your MAC Code is valid for 30 days after it is issued.