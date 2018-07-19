 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

MAC codes & switching broadband

Max Beckett - July 19th, 2018
Under rules introduced in June 2015 consumers who switch broadband provider no longer require a MAC code. Instead, Ofcom's revamped code of practice transfers responsibility for managing a switch to the provider to whom the customer is switching.

MAC addresses and switching broadband

When you want to switch your broadband package or provider, you'll need to obtain a MAC address. This MAC code, completely unique to you, provides important information about your internet connection.

MAC is an acronym for Migration Authorisation Code. It's an individual 17- or 18-digit alphanumeric number. When you sign up with your new broadband provider, your MAC address will have essential information it needs to switch your broadband supply over (e.g. details of your phone exchange, type of line, etc).

How to use your MAC address to switch

  • Call your current broadband provider for your MAC code (see list below for numbers to call)
  • Compare broadband deals or switch at Uswitch Broadband
  • Sign up online with your chosen broadband provider and enter your MAC code when requested

What is the MAC format?

Each MAC code is an individual combination of letters and numbers. Here are some example MAC formats to show you what the code will look like:

  • BBIP12345678/9AB12
  • BBDS12345678/9AB12
  • TIP123456789/AB12C
  • LXXX1234567/DC22J

Where are MAC codes available from?

Simply phone your current broadband provider and ask them for your MAC code to move your broadband. This should be provided within five days. Make sure you don't cancel your contract when you receive your MAC code as it may take two weeks before you are connected with your new broadband provider.

Full list of all the major broadband providers' telephone numbers

Name Phone number
4d internet 01482 602 300
4 the internet 01482 602 300
Ace internet 08456 388 955
ADSL 4 Less 08712 401 499
All Fast access 08448 845 020
AAISP 01344 400 999
Abel Internet 08717 178 252
ADSL 08704 215 308
Advance Internet 02089 617 000
Albion 02075 507 550
Allcomm 08458 506 106
altohiway 01635 573 350
Andrews & Arnold 01344 400 999
AOL 08703 202 020
Atlas Internet 08700 949 660
Beaming 08701 994 444
Big Boo 02821 759 933
Breathe 08707 473 970
Broadband quest 01963 458 183
Broad Surf 08718 712 661
Be 0808 234 5595
BISCit 08714 730 000
Blueyonder 08451 420 000
Boltblue broadband 08717 111 000
Brightview 02076 653 000
BT 0800 800 150
BTA Limited 02088 714 240
Bulldog 08004 048 151
Business Serve 08714 251 111
Bytel 02890 456 111
C2 Internet 08456 580 040
Caledonia Broadband 08456 443 964
Cairn-Systems 08451 298 771
Care 4 free 08701 609 901
Clara.net 08453 552 000
COLT Telecomms 08003 589 945
Community Internet 01865 856 170
Custom Access 08700 119 910
Dark Marketing 08707 424 455
Data Comms Europe 02071 010 223
Datanet 08451 306 010
Demon 08452 722 333
Dial Start 08701 601 385
E7broadband.com 08702 245 126
Eclipse 07392 333 301
EFHBroadband.com 08701 417 038
Elite UK Serve 08707 415 898
Entanet 08714 333 682
Fast.co.uk 08708 813 278
Freedom 2 Surf 08702 423 758
Freenet name 08709 090 586
Freeserve 08700 102 462
Fidonet 08450 043 050
Firefly Internet 08701 417 114
Force9 01142 965 198
Fusion Media Networks 08707 709 101
Get Online Broadband 08702 407 571
Global Internet 08709 098 100
Greenbee 08009 166 805
Goodwin 01782 667 766
Griffin Internet 08708 040 804
Home Choice 08000 724 454
Hot chilli Internet 08702 555 666
Houxou.com 08707 425 398
ic24 08701 601 381
ICM NetServ Solutions 08000 277 872
IDnet 08000 267 237
Interdart ltd 01442 876 692
Internal Systems 08704 448 494
Internet Central 01782 667 766
Internet for Business 08000 270 110
Inter ViVo Networks 08453 459 234
Into Net 08451 110 023
Inweb Networks 08704 322 222
izR Solutions Ltd 08707 451 515
karoo.co.uk 01482 602 300
Ke Connect Internet 01482 602 555
Kingston Comms 01482 602 555
LCC Communications 08702 427 443
Legend 08451 110 009
London Web 02083 494 500
Lumison 08451 199 900
Lixxus 08454 566 303
Madasafish 0844 395 0830
Mailbox Internet 08451 204 010
Merula 08453 300 666
Metronet 08451 400 083
Mistral Internet 08707 516 300
Moving-edge.net 08453 455 763
Namesco 08453 633 630
NDO 08453 633 630
Net plan Internet 08707 518 345
Nets calibur UK 08452 450 380
Net services 08707 530 900
NewNet 01329 226 722
Nildram 08701 608 600
Nitrex 08450 531 560
NTL 08000 522 000
O2 08002 300 202
One.Tel 08458 188 000
Onyx Internet 08457 715 715
Orange 08448738586
Pipemedia OnLine 08714 250 007
Pipex 08450 778 324
PlusNet 08451 400 200
Powernet 01908 605 188
Prodigy Networks 08704 671 000
Real Email 08701 750 950
Redten 08444 820 000
RM Internet for Learning 08709 086 464
Rural Internet 08700 053 916
SAQ.co.uk 08707 377 707
Scotland Online 08452 733 327
Scotnet 08452 700 010
Selcom Broadband 01904 788 181
Seriously internet 08712 235 348
Sky 08705 515 515
Skymarket 08704 748 888
Spitfire 02075 013 030
Star 08001 384 443
Supanet 08009 158 186
Talk-101 08707 541 010
TalkTalk 08704 441 820
Tele complete 08454 561 116
Telephonica UK 08707 530 900
Telewest 08458 407 777
Tesco 08456 508 000
Timewarp 08707 571 155
Tiscali 08450 774 488
Topletter 08702 351 271
Total Web Solutions 08707 879 888
Totalise 08701 609 905
Toucan 08000 613 615
Twang.net 01635 239 000
UK Online 08453 334 600
UKFast.net 08454 583 535
Uniworld 08454 584 510
UTV Internet 08452 470 000
V21 08714 245 521
Virgin Media 08458 407 777
Virgin.net 08450 451 303
VISPA 08701 624 888
Voicenet 02070 966 000
Waitrose.com 08009 800 018
Wanadoo 08700 102 462
Your Communications 08001 953 734
Zen Internet 08450 589 000
Zetnet Services Ltd 08707 430 585
Zoo Internet 02089 617 000

Your MAC Code is valid for 30 days after it is issued.

