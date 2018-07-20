SIM-only mobile broadband customers are free to cancel their agreement with just 30 days notice with no financial penalty, and like contract mobile broadband deals, subscribers qualify for a pre-determined amount of usage every month.

The benefits of SIM-only mobile broadband

More flexible than contract mobile broadband. If you're unimpressed with the service, you can just cancel.

Lower usage costs than PAYG mobile broadband. As with standard contract mobile broadband, SIM-only mobile broadband features much more generous usage limits.

Unlike pay as you go mobile broadband, you won’t need to worry about being caught without credit at inopportune moments.

If you've already got a dongle, you won’t have to pay for another one. At around £30, this is a healthy saving. You should be aware, however, that if you want to access 4G SIM-only mobile broadband you'll need a 4G compatible dongle. Older dongles will only work with 3G.

Which providers offer SIM-only mobile broadband?

Who is SIM-only mobile broadband suitable for?

SIM-only mobile broadband is ideal for cash-conscious consumers, as well as those who are wary of signing up to a long contract. It is particularly useful for students (who may need short-term access at key times of year) and people whose work requires sporadic internet access.