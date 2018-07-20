SIM-only mobile broadband customers are free to cancel their agreement with just 30 days notice with no financial penalty, and like contract mobile broadband deals, subscribers qualify for a pre-determined amount of usage every month.
The benefits of SIM-only mobile broadband
- More flexible than contract mobile broadband. If you're unimpressed with the service, you can just cancel.
- Lower usage costs than PAYG mobile broadband. As with standard contract mobile broadband, SIM-only mobile broadband features much more generous usage limits.
- Unlike pay as you go mobile broadband, you won’t need to worry about being caught without credit at inopportune moments.
- If you've already got a dongle, you won’t have to pay for another one. At around £30, this is a healthy saving. You should be aware, however, that if you want to access 4G SIM-only mobile broadband you'll need a 4G compatible dongle. Older dongles will only work with 3G.
Which providers offer SIM-only mobile broadband?
Who is SIM-only mobile broadband suitable for?
SIM-only mobile broadband is ideal for cash-conscious consumers, as well as those who are wary of signing up to a long contract. It is particularly useful for students (who may need short-term access at key times of year) and people whose work requires sporadic internet access.