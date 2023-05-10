Credit card companies have a standardised method for outlining their terms and conditions behind each product.

Compare a range of our popular credit cards from 0% cards to rewards, balance transfer to cashback cards.

How much you have to pay, how often, and what interest rates are likely to be accrued are all covered in the credit card summary box.

The way this box is laid out is designed to give consumers a clear understanding of the credit card’s policies. However, the wording in the credit card summary box can sometimes leave consumers feeling uncertain about what it all means.

Our guide to the credit card summary box can help you figure out what you’re getting with each credit card and how much you’re likely to spend each month.

What’s in a credit card summary box?

As the credit card summary box is standardised among all credit cards providers, you will always find information relating to the credit card’s:

Annual percentage rate (APR)

Other interest rates

Length of any interest-free periods

Terms for any introductory offers

Minimum monthly repayments required

Additional charges that may be incurred

All this information should allow you to work out the key features, benefits and limitations of the credit card. If a standard credit card comparison table does not give you all the information you need to know, then the credit card summary box should help.

The credit card summary box explained

The below is an example of a credit card summary box with the terms and information explained