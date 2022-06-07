Catherine Hiley

Catherine is a senior content editor at Uswitch, looking after all telecoms content, from broadband and mobiles, to TV, tech and gaming. She's been writing about tech for over five years and makes regular media appearances as a spokesperson for the business.

Working in a fast-paced, ever-changing industry, Catherine is an expert in a huge range of topics, from the cheapest way to watch the TV you want to how to use your phone while roaming without getting stung with an unexpected bill. She also offers advice on how to get the right deal on your broadband or mobile phone and is full of money-saving tips to help consumers get good value for money.

