Ernest Doku

Sometime Uswitch spokesperson and Senior Commercial manager. Part-time handset reviewer. One-time video games tester. Full-time gadget-fancier. As well as writing sector reports and putting new phones to the test for Uswitch, Ernest is a regular contributor to Mobile News, The Metro, Huffington Post and Mobile Today. A self-confessed Hypebeast and all-round Beau Brummel of the Billionaire Boys Club era, Ernest claims that 2020 is the year he gets his ruinous clothes-shopping habit under control once and for all. Nobody believes him.

ernest.doku@uswitch.com