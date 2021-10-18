Broadband horrors: Common internet issues re-imagined

Nowadays, we all rely on the internet to be able to work, have fun and watch our favourite movies. In fact, streaming became so popular during lockdown, subscriptions went up by 11% compared to the year before.

So when your broadband speeds slow down or stop working altogether, it can feel like you’re part of a horror movie.

Inspired by this, we have taken five common broadband issues that people face today and re-imagined what each issue would look like if they were classic horror movie posters from the golden age of cinema.

From error messages to forgetting your Wi-Fi password, discover below how scary these everyday problems can be with our poster series.

No internet connection

Nobody likes running into internet connection problems while working from home. But when nothing connects to the Wi-Fi or it drops out completely, a house of horrors ensues.

However, there’s no need to fear that you’re facing this horror all on your own. Every single month there are 25,800 searches for “no internet connection” in the UK alone and it’s a relatively easy fix. If you have no connection at all, try rebooting your router or contacting your service provider if none of your devices can access the web.

Error messages

After years of being dormant, the Error Message monster is back, beginning an invasion on all your Wi-Fi connected devices. As it heads deeper into your software, you must update and reboot your connection to bring your internet back to civilisation.

Online error messages are a menace that strike with spine-chilling regularity. In fact, error messages are the second most searched for broadband issue people in the UK have, so you’re not on your own.

Internet Speed

A mysterious figure lands on your Wi-Fi speed, creating a nightmare that only you can solve. Sift your way through crowds of devices or restart your router, so you can use your Wi-Fi peacefully before having to buy a new one.

If you’re feeling the chill of frozen Wi-Fi, you’re not the only one. 98% of all Wi-Fi problems searched for are about the ice grip of slow broadband speed. If you’re feeling that all-too-common chill in the air, have you thought about switching your broadband provider?

Connection drops out

When you finally manage to reboot your router and think your troubles are over, an unknowing neighbour takes hold of the Wi-Fi connection, leading to a series of unwelcome dropouts that become difficult to manage.

The sudden darkness of your signal dropping out might keep you awake, but at least it’s not just you suffering those night-terrors. Over 1,000 people a month are asking the internet why their connection keeps on disappearing, like the invisible man. To fix the issue, try changing the channel your router is on or restarting it.

Forgotten Wi-Fi Password

While the Wi-Fi remains unsecured, hackers claim the connection, leading to a whole host of problems. And it’s up to you to add in a password before the network comes crumbling down.

Do your passwords keep on disappearing from view, like a spectre in the night? A lost password is enough to give anybody the fear, but you're not the only one. Globally, over 117,000 people search for “forgotten Wi-Fi password” every single month. Coincidence, or is something spooky going on?

Five tips to ensure a more reliable broadband connection:

1. Position your router in the correct place

Positioning your router in the wrong part of your house could be one of the reasons for a poor or slow internet connection.

To get the best possible network connection, consider placing it in a central location where all wireless devices are able to reach it, or near the ones you use the most frequently.

2. Consider your internet plan

Believe it or not, having problems with your internet might not be due to a fault with your router or your devices. If your speed is very slow, it might be worth considering switching broadband provider.

To check whether what you're paying for is worth the money, run a speed check to see if it lives up to the promises of your package.

3. Use a W-Fi booster

If your internet connection keeps dropping out, you can always invest in a Wi-Fi booster to help with parts of your home where your signal might be struggling.

The small devices will plug into the wall and speed up your connection, making it more reliable when working from home or using your Wi-Fi for a long period of time.

4. Secure your network

If your Wi-Fi doesn’t have a password, your connection could be open to all sorts of people including hackers and neighbours that will interfere with your signal.

To avoid this happening, make sure you set up a password that isn’t obvious (like 1234) for your Wi-Fi connection, so that only those in your household are able to use it.

5. Hardwire your connection

As most devices are wireless nowadays, we often forget that you can still hardwire your connection to boost the signal in your home.

Get yourself an ethernet cable and plug it directly into your computing device, and you should find that you have a better signal in no time.

The great thing about ethernet cables is that they aren’t affected by physical objects. So if you want to hardwire a device that is at the other end of the house, you shouldn’t notice any drop in signal.

Methodology

To find how often each broadband issue was searched for globally and in the UK, a seed list of 20 common annoyances was gathered using sites including T3, Digital Trends, Waterston, Linksys, Obiko, The Pinnaclelist and IMI.

Once a seed list was gathered search volumes for each issue were found using SemRush.