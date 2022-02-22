Gaming reaction times

Our study tested participants playing three different classic computer games: Outrun, Duck Hunt and Tetris. Each player’s performance was measured based on how much caffeine they had consumed before playing, and which type of music was playing in the background during the game.
The gaming study highlighted that 3 in 4 people aged 18-35 play games more than 3 hours per week.
Music had a huge impact on scores, with those listening to classical music seeing a 44% improvement on scores playing Tetris versus games played with no backing music at all. Those listening to more upbeat Techno music also saw a 39% increase in their scores whilst playing the game Tetris.
When playing Outrun and Duck Hunt, techno music had no impact on performance whatsoever, and classical music only improved scores by 1-2%.
Caffeine had the biggest impact of all when playing Tetris, with over half (54%) of players reporting an increase in game scores after consuming it. The study showed that caffeine (coffee specifically) can improve peoples’ reaction times by 11%, compared to those who had consumed no caffeine that day.
When playing Outrun and Duck Hunt, however, caffeine only improved scores by 1-2%.
Due to Tetris’ requirement for high level cognitive function such as spatial awareness, manipulating shapes, seeing patterns, strategy etc. compared to other games, it’s evident that music and caffeine would have a bigger influence on performance with these types of games.
Whilst listening to techno music, women appear to perform better than men when playing Tetris. When looking at the average points and reaction times between men and women however, men appeared to perform between 5-13% better than women.
