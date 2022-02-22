Gaming reaction times

Our study tested participants playing three different classic computer games: Outrun, Duck Hunt and Tetris. Each player’s performance was measured based on how much caffeine they had consumed before playing, and which type of music was playing in the background during the game.

The gaming study highlighted that 3 in 4 people aged 18-35 play games more than 3 hours per week.

How music affects gaming performance

Music had a huge impact on scores, with those listening to classical music seeing a 44% improvement on scores playing Tetris versus games played with no backing music at all. Those listening to more upbeat Techno music also saw a 39% increase in their scores whilst playing the game Tetris.

When playing Outrun and Duck Hunt, techno music had no impact on performance whatsoever, and classical music only improved scores by 1-2%.

The impact of stimulus on performance