Isolation (Play) Station

Mapped: Europe’s lockdown search volume for The Sims.

Once the best selling game of all time, The Sims has seen a resurgence of search traffic as people attempt to fill their time in lockdown. In the UK, searches for The Sims games increased by 186% from February to March. That's an extra 376,200 Google searches in one month! The bulk of searches (210,500) were specifically for The Sims 4, the latest instalment of the iconic game.

However, the UK isn't the only country looking to virtually escape to The Sims world where there's no social distancing required. March saw a significant increase in searches for The Sims in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Ireland. Spain topped the charts with a staggering 245% increase.

While Ireland came in second place for the biggest percentage increase in March, in actual terms, it only generated an extra 21,140 searches. In comparison, France ranked third with an increase of 196% for sims related searches, resulting in an extra 279,500.