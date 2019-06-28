EE introduces new Apple TV and broadband package

UK broadband provider EE has partnered with tech giant Apple to replace its current pay TV product with Apple TV 4K.

EE’s original IPTV product was developed specifically for the company and was launched before the mobile provider merged with BT back in 2016. While BT has its own YouView-powered platform for streaming digital TV and TV on-demand, the EE TV product - which was available to customers for an additional £8 a month - gave customers access to premium on-demand content via the EE TV app, as well as the usual Freeview TV channels and PVR features.

The new Apple TV 4K option is a little pricier, available for an additional £15 per month as opposed to £8, which is probably due to the higher retail price of the Apple box that’s included (£179 RRP).

The announcement is welcome news to new and existing mobile customers as both will be eligible for access to Apple and EE’s exclusive collaboration. Unfortunately, those who are not on a 12- or 24-month mobile subscription with EE will have to wait a bit longer to sign up for the new package as it’s currently only available to existing EE Mobile customers.

BT Sport bundle

If that weren’t enough, the BT-owned EE is also bundling BT Sport into its monthly broadband deals, now giving EE customers access to the BT Sport app directly via Apple TV, just in time for the start of the Premier League season in August.

The Apple TV and BT Sport deal is available with any of EE’s broadband packages, giving you the option to choose whichever broadband deal best suits your needs. This also means your BT Sport subscription will continue for the length of your broadband contract, whether or not you decide to remain with EE mobile for the duration of that time.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “We’re giving customers the TV, film and sport they love in the best quality on Apple TV 4K. By combining Apple TV 4K and BT Sport with EE’s award-winning unlimited home broadband, we’re able to provide our customers with a premium TV service that not only provides great value for money, but a great experience at home, as well as on the go.”

EE mobile customers are also able to take advantage of six-month subscriptions to Prime Video and MTV Play, with streaming of the platforms included in their mobile data allowance.

So if you’re already an EE mobile customer, or if you’re planning to switch to EE, you’ll now be able to access great TV content, live sports and movies, all in stunning 4K resolution played directly via Apple TV.

