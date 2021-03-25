Progressive programmes: screen testing female, POC, and LGBTQ+ representation in sitcoms

In the past year especially, most of us have had more time to nostalgically rewatch our favourite shows, revisit iconic TV moments or seek out something new to keep us entertained during lockdowns. Whether you love a ‘classic’ or a ‘modern’ sitcom, representation is important. Increasingly, networks have realised that consumers want to watch shows that are a reflection of society, and that includes diverse main characters. Here at Uswitch, we’ve analysed the best rated English language sitcoms of the last 50 years to determine how female, people of colour (POC), and LGBTQ+ representation has changed. Using the highest ranked and voted for sitcoms from IMDb’s comedy sitcom list, we’ve split the best sitcoms into ‘classic’ and ‘modern’ for comparison. If the sitcom started and ended before 2010 we’ve considered it as ‘classic’, otherwise you’ll find it listed as ‘modern’. Check out our full list of the best ‘classic’ and ‘modern’ sitcoms below:

Female representation in sitcoms Our research found that the best rated 'modern sitcoms' have started to narrow the male to female representation gap with 65% male main characters compared to 35% female. According to ONS’s overview of the UK population: January 2021 report 50.6% of the UK population is female. Therefore, there is still progress to be made to reflect this on our screens. This is an improvement however from the highest rated ‘classic’ sitcoms, as only 27% of their primary characters identified as female.

However, it isn’t enough to have representation on screen, the quality of representation is important too. We applied the Bechdel Test to each sitcom to determine if the female characters added value to the show instead of reinforcing stereotypes. As long as the sitcom *‘generally’ had at least two women present and talking to each other about a topic that didn’t involve a man, throughout the duration of the show, we considered it to have passed the Bechdel Test. Not only have the 'modern' sitcoms cast more women in recurring main character roles, but the quality of the character roles have also improved. 80% of the top rated ‘modern’ sitcoms passed the Bechdel Test, compared to just 40% of the ‘classics’. While it’s great to see improvements in female representation on screen, more needs to be done behind the scenes. 100% of the ‘classic’ sitcom creators identified as male, while only 20% of the ‘modern’ sitcoms had female creators. People of colour (POC) representation in sitcoms Representation of people of colour (POC) in ‘modern’ sitcoms has increased fourfold compared to ‘classic’ sitcoms. Only 20% of modern sitcom main characters identify as a person of colour. Only three (The IT Crowd, Entourage, and Red Dwarf) of the top rated ‘classic’ sitcoms had at least one main character that identified as a person of colour. In comparison, almost two thirds of the ‘modern’ sitcoms have a primary character who identifies as a POC.

As of the 2011 UK Census, 40.2% of London residents identified with either the Asian, Black, Mixed or Other ethnic groups. However, London-set modern sitcoms, Peep Show (0%) and People Just Do Nothing (25%), do not reflect this with POC-identifying main characters on screen. Additionally, less than half of the ‘modern’ sitcoms *‘generally’ failed the DuVernay Test. This test takes into consideration the following: are any characters of colour whitewashed or played by actors of a different ethnicity; do the characters of colour pursue their own goals separate from the white characters; do the characters of colour preliminary talk about race; do the characters of colour fulfil harmful, simplistic, or racist stereotypes; is the director, writer and/or creator representative of the story’s culture. Unfortunately, while there has been an improvement from the ‘classic’ to ‘modern’ sitcoms (7% pass rate to 47%), many sitcoms have failed to represent people of colour without reinforcing harmful stereotypes. LGBTQ+ representation in sitcoms 10% of the best rated ‘modern’ sitcoms’ main characters identify as LGBTQ+. This has increased from just 1% of primary characters in the top rated ‘classic’ sitcoms. However, only 53% of the ‘modern’ sitcoms actually have an LGBTQ+ main character. Broad City is the most representative LGBTQ+ ‘modern’ sitcom with 50% of its six main characters identifying as LGBTQ+.

Additionally, only half of the eight ‘modern’ sitcoms with an LGBTQ+ character *‘generally’ pass the Vito Russo Test. This test takes into consideration: whether a character that identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and/or transgender is included; the character is not solely defined by their sexual orientation or gender identity; the LGBTQ+ character is significantly tied into the plot; and not included to provide colourful commentary, paint urban authenticity or set up a punchline. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitts Creek, Modern Family and Broad City were the only ‘modern’ sitcoms to pass the Vito Russo Test. Award winning representation Modern Family is one of three of the top rated sitcoms, ‘classic’ and ‘modern’ included, that passed each representation test. It is also the sitcom from our list to have received the most award nominations and award wins. People Just Do Nothing, Peep Show, and This Country were the only ‘modern’ sitcoms to fail all three representation tests. On average, they all received less award nominations and wins compared to ‘modern’ sitcoms that passed at least one representation test. In recent years, many award ceremonies have received criticism for a lack of representation in their award nominations. The LA Times reported that from 2015 to 2019, 82% of the nominees in 19 prime-time Emmy categories were white. However, 2020 saw a record year for authentic representation in Emmy nominations, especially for Black and LGBTQ+ actors and performers. Schitt’s Creek won nine awards on the night, with many openly identifying members of the LGBTQ+ community being nominated for awards.