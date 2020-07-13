But even the most stress-free travellers need to stay connected. Booking your next flight, arranging a place to stay, navigating your way through unfamiliar places and, perhaps most importantly of all, Instagramming your trip, all require one key thing: a good internet connection. We’ve looked at some of the most popular backpacking locations in the world and ranked them for connectivity, tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, gyms and more to reveal the best backpacking spots on the planet. If you weren’t itching to hop on a plane before, you will be after reading this. The best places in the world to go solo backing

We’ve ranked each city on the following areas: download speed, number of activities and sightseeing opportunities, bars and pubs, public transport, places to stay, safety and average temperature. This allowed us to compile the ultimate backpacking guide, showing you the places you need to go to get the best travelling experience. Bon voyage! Rome is a must-visit for backpackers

Rome has the best range of activities for solo backpackers. The city also ranks very highly for sightseeing, bars and pubs, number of places to stay and number of tourists. It scores fairly low on our index for connectivity, though, so it’s worth deciding your travel priorities before you commit to a booking. New Delhi is a great city for solo travel

Another city to make the top five is New Delhi, which scores highly on our index. Like Florence, the city scores highly for its activities, as well as for the amount - and quality - of places to stay. Unlike Florence, the public transport is very cheap, meaning you’ll be able to see all the famous sights on a budget. Solo backpackers should visit Bangkok

Bangkok has a great range of activities for solo backpackers. The city also ranks fairly highly for sightseeing, bars and pubs, and number of places to stay. It even scores highly on our index for connectivity, so you’ll be able to share all the best pics from your trip with ease. Solo backpackers should visit Istanbul

Istanbul is the fourth best city to visit for solo travellers according to our index. The city scores highly when it comes to the price of public transport, at only 21p for a one-way ticket, activities and places to stay. However, it has an average temperature of 11.66℃. So, if you’re set on a warm destination, Istanbul might not be the place for you. Jaipur is the city of solo travel

When it comes to choosing a solo travel destination, Jaipur is a great option. In our index, the city scores low on the number of pubs and bars, but the amount of activities and sightseeing opportunities makes up for this. The places to stay in the city are ranked very highly, and the city has the cheapest public transport of anywhere on this list - so it’s definitely worth a visit.

The top 15 best places for solo backpackers

Rank City Index score out of 100 1 Madrid, Spain 62.9 2 Barcelona, Spain 62.5 3 Rome, Italy 61.1 4 Bangkok, Thailand 60.9 5 Paris, France 60.2 6 Tokyo, Japan 59.5 7 Athens, Greece 58.6 8 Florence, Italy 58 9 New Delhi, India 57.7 10 Lisbon, Portugal 57.5 11 Seoul, South Korea 55.4 12 Dubai, United Arab Emirates 53 13 London, United Kingdom 52.9 14 Chiang Mai, Thailand 52.5 15 Porto, Portugal 52.1

The top three cities with the best places to stay

You don’t want to travel to a brand new city only to find that there is nowhere to stay. Luckily, we’ve discovered the top three cities with the best (and most) places to stay for solo backpackers. Rome has the highest rated accommodation If your accommodation is the most important factor in your travel plans, Rome is the destination for you. The city has both the highest number of places to stay (7,911) and the highest average rating for these places (4.43/5). So, with a bit of research, you can’t really go wrong in Rome. Cape Town has great places to stay for backpackers The average rating for places to stay in Cape Town is a high 4.39/5, putting it in second place according to our index when it comes to the cities with the best accommodation options. There are 2,490 places to stay in Cape Town for backpackers, so there’s no lack of choice. The accommodation in Paris is highly rated Paris is the third best city when it comes to places to stay for solo backpackers. With 2,491 places to stay across the city, all receiving an average rating of 4.30/5, the options for accommodation in the City of Love are enough to persuade anyone to book a trip. The top three cities with the best tours and activities

There are endless incredible sights to see around the world, but some cities have more activities to offer than others. If filling your itinerary with sightseeing, tours and activities is your favourite way to travel, these are the cities with the most to offer. New Delhi has plenty to do for solo travellers If you want to choose your trip based on the tours and activities on offer, look no further than New Delhi. There are plenty of cultural tours to go on in this city, and the buildings there are stunning to visit - Qutub Minar and Swaminarayan Akshardham are two of the most popular attractions. If you want a more unique experience, try visiting Agrasen ki Baoli for a real hidden gem. Rome’s sights are definitely worth seeing Rome is known for its deep history and incredible architecture, so it’s no surprise that it’s the second best place for tours and activities on our index. Obviously, the Colosseum, Parthenon and Trevi Fountain are must-sees, but for an undiscovered treat in the city, pay a visit to the Quartiere Coppedè to see some really unique building design. Dubai offers loads of activities to visitors The lavish city of Dubai has plenty to offer solo travellers. The Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain are two of the most stunning man made attractions the city has to offer, and plenty of tours are offered around the city for tourists to enjoy. For a more unique travel experience, visit the Fossil Dunes in Al Wathba. It’s the perfect opportunity to see some incredible natural structures. The internet speed is fast in the city, too, so you could even video call your family and friends while you’re at it. The top three cities for connectivity

Staying connected while travelling solo is extremely important - both for safety reasons, and to stay in contact with your family and friends back home (or to make them jealous, your call). These are the cities with the best connectivity, so you can have access to fast internet speeds, whether you’re looking to video call home or share a selfie on Instagram. Trondheim has the fastest internet The Norwegian city of Trondheim has the fastest internet speed of any city in our index. The city has a huge amount of history - with one cathedral dating back to the 11th century - and scenery that will take your breath away. And the best part? You can use the city’s 312 mb/s upload speed to put all the great pics and vids you take on Instagram in mere seconds. Tokyo is great for internet-needing travellers The high-tech city of Tokyo is the second best city for connectivity, according to our index. With an average upload speed of 135.37 mb/s and a download speed of 107.21 mb/s, you can surf the web easily while basking in the neon lights of the city centre. Sounds like the perfect trip to us. Madrid is a go-to for connectivity The third best city for connectivity according to our index is Madrid. With download speeds of 106.3 mb/s and upload speeds of 101.66 mb/s, you’ll have no problem getting online here. Top three cities for nightlife

Nightlife is often an important factor for younger travellers when deciding which city to venture to next. Our index has revealed the cities with the most bars and pubs within their vicinity, helping you narrow down your destination options if good nightlife is a deal breaker. Tokyo has the most bars and pubs The city that has the most bars and pubs by far is Tokyo. In total, there are 4,753 establishments where you can go to fill your nights with fun, leaving no solo traveller bored on their trip. With this much choice, you’re bound to find more backpackers along the way to keep you company. Seoul’s nightlife will keep travellers busy The second best city for nightlife in our index is Seoul. The city has 637 bars and pubs in its vicinity, so as a solo traveller you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to go after the sun has set on your busy day of exploring. When in Rome, experience the nightlife Rome’s history isn’t the only thing worth seeing in the city - the nightlife is a great draw as well. There are 448 bars and pubs in the city, meaning any solo traveller will be able to find some exciting nightlife no matter where they’re staying. Top three cities for transport

Using public transport in a new city may seem like a daunting task, especially if you don’t speak the language, but it is a surefire way to cut costs if you’re travelling on a budget. So, on your next trip, opt for a much cheaper option than a taxi - especially if you’re in one of the following cities. Jaipur has cheap public transport If saving money on transport is your main priority, look no further than the city of Jaipur for your next backpacking trip. A one-way travel ticket here is only 20p, and a monthly travel pass will only set you back £5.96. Istanbul and Mexico City have equally affordable transport In both Istanbul and Mexico City, a one-way ticket on public transport will only cost the equivalent of 21p. So, for short trips and journeys, both have extremely affordable options for getting around. Monthly passes, however, are much cheaper in Mexico City than in Istanbul. In the former, it will cost you £9.24, whereas in the latter you’d be looking at a more hefty £14.59. New Delhi has good deals for long-term tourists For longer trips, the New Delhi public transport monthly pass is very affordable. It will only cost you the equivalent of £9.93 for a month’s worth of travel. The one-way tickets are also pretty fairly priced, at 35p each. Great for any solo travellers on a budget. The top three cities for solo female travel

As a solo female traveller, it’s important to pick a destination that you feel comfortable in to make the most of your trip. We’ve narrowed down the best cities for women to travel solo, ranked by various factors including the area’s gender equality, sense of security for women, income equality, female empowerment and women’s inclusion in society. Amsterdam is perfect for a solo female backpacker

Travelling as a solo female can be daunting, but for a welcoming and safe trip, Amsterdam is a great place to test the waters. For female travellers, the city scores the highest overall in our index, so it’s likely any female travellers there will feel secure and comfortable throughout their trip. Trondheim makes a great destination for female travellers Another great destination for solo female travellers is Trondheim in Norway. A notoriously friendly country, there’s plenty to do and see for tourists. So, female travellers in this city will not only be welcomed with open arms, but they’ll also never be bored. Copenhagen is one of the best places for solo female travel Another Scandinavian city in the top three, Copenhagen scores very highly for solo female travel according to our index. Copenhagen has so much to offer travellers, with very low crime rates and great connectivity, so you’ll feel safe and secure while enjoying all the sites the city has to offer. The best solobacking destinations for women

Rank City Solo Female Travel Index Score 1 Amsterdam, Netherlands 40 2 Trodheim, Norway 39 3 Copenhagen, Denmark 38 4 Toronto, Canada 37 5 Paris, France 36 6 Berlin, Germany 35 7 Vienna, Austria 34 8 Rome, Italy 31 9 Florence, Italy 31 10 Milan, Italy 31

What our broadband expert has to say Max Beckett, our broadband expert here at Uswitch, had this to say about staying connected while travelling solo: “Travelling solo is an incredibly rewarding experience. It gives individuals the flexibility and independence to do and see whatever they want to, anywhere in the world. Because of this, staying online - especially when venturing alone to a brand new city - is extremely important, both for safety and for staying connected to your loved ones. Finding the right data and roaming package is a must for anyone looking to travel solo anytime soon. Luckily, there are plenty of options for solo travellers who want the best internet access possible, from mobile dongles to MiFi mobile broadband. Before setting off on your adventure, be sure to research everything available to you so you’re never caught short in an emergency - or unable to update your friends and family on the incredible experiences you’re having.”

Methodology & sources To determine the best places for solo backpackers, the index took into consideration several different factors including average internet speeds, number of activities, tours & sightseeing activities, bars & pubs, places to stay and average rating of places to stay, LGBTQ+ friendliness, crime ratings, cost of a monthly travel ticket, average temperature and number of tourists. Each data point was assigned a ranking within the index to give a list of the best places to go backpacking alone. The overall solo backpacking index summary did not include women’s solo travel as this was included separately to show the difference in the results when taking this into consideration. All data is correct as of January 2021. Metric Source Source 1 Used for Average US States Internet upload and download speed https://www.fastmetrics.com/internet-connection-speed-map-usa.php 2 Used for Average Internet upload and download speeds https://www.broadbandspeedchecker.co.uk/isp-directory/Spain/Gijon.html 3 Used for Number Of Activities, Tours & Sightseeing, Bars & Pubs, Places to Stay, Average rating of places to stay. https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/ 4 Used to gather ranking for crime levels and LGBTQ+ Friendliness in each city https://nomadlist.com/ 5 Used to gather cost of one way travel ticket and monthly travel tickets in each city (Converted to GBP) https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/in/ 6 Number of international tourists in each country (Ranked by country rather than cities) https://www.indexmundi.com/facts/indicators/ST.INT.ARVL/rankings 7 Average Temperature in each country (Ranked by country rather than cities) https://listfist.com/list-of-countries-by-average-temperature 8 Woman Solo Travelling rank from index (Ranked by country rather than cities) https://ceoworld.biz/2021/06/11/the-worlds-best-countries-for-women-2021/



