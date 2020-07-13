But even the most stress-free travellers need to stay connected. Booking your next flight, arranging a place to stay, navigating your way through unfamiliar places and, perhaps most importantly of all, Instagramming your trip, all require one key thing: a good internet connection.
We’ve looked at some of the most popular backpacking locations in the world and ranked them for connectivity, tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, gyms and more to reveal the best backpacking spots on the planet.
If you weren’t itching to hop on a plane before, you will be after reading this.
We’ve ranked each city on the following areas: download speed, number of activities and sightseeing opportunities, bars and pubs, public transport, places to stay, safety and average temperature.
This allowed us to compile the ultimate backpacking guide, showing you the places you need to go to get the best travelling experience. Bon voyage!
Rome has the best range of activities for solo backpackers. The city also ranks very highly for sightseeing, bars and pubs, number of places to stay and number of tourists. It scores fairly low on our index for connectivity, though, so it’s worth deciding your travel priorities before you commit to a booking.
Another city to make the top five is New Delhi, which scores highly on our index. Like Florence, the city scores highly for its activities, as well as for the amount - and quality - of places to stay. Unlike Florence, the public transport is very cheap, meaning you’ll be able to see all the famous sights on a budget.
Bangkok has a great range of activities for solo backpackers. The city also ranks fairly highly for sightseeing, bars and pubs, and number of places to stay. It even scores highly on our index for connectivity, so you’ll be able to share all the best pics from your trip with ease.
Istanbul is the fourth best city to visit for solo travellers according to our index. The city scores highly when it comes to the price of public transport, at only 21p for a one-way ticket, activities and places to stay. However, it has an average temperature of 11.66℃. So, if you’re set on a warm destination, Istanbul might not be the place for you.
When it comes to choosing a solo travel destination, Jaipur is a great option. In our index, the city scores low on the number of pubs and bars, but the amount of activities and sightseeing opportunities makes up for this. The places to stay in the city are ranked very highly, and the city has the cheapest public transport of anywhere on this list - so it’s definitely worth a visit.
|Rank
|City
|Index score out of 100
|1
|Madrid, Spain
|62.9
|2
|Barcelona, Spain
|62.5
|3
|Rome, Italy
|61.1
|4
|Bangkok, Thailand
|60.9
|5
|Paris, France
|60.2
|6
|Tokyo, Japan
|59.5
|7
|Athens, Greece
|58.6
|8
|Florence, Italy
|58
|9
|New Delhi, India
|57.7
|10
|Lisbon, Portugal
|57.5
|11
|Seoul, South Korea
|55.4
|12
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|53
|13
|London, United Kingdom
|52.9
|14
|Chiang Mai, Thailand
|52.5
|15
|Porto, Portugal
|52.1
You don’t want to travel to a brand new city only to find that there is nowhere to stay. Luckily, we’ve discovered the top three cities with the best (and most) places to stay for solo backpackers.
If your accommodation is the most important factor in your travel plans, Rome is the destination for you. The city has both the highest number of places to stay (7,911) and the highest average rating for these places (4.43/5). So, with a bit of research, you can’t really go wrong in Rome.
The average rating for places to stay in Cape Town is a high 4.39/5, putting it in second place according to our index when it comes to the cities with the best accommodation options. There are 2,490 places to stay in Cape Town for backpackers, so there’s no lack of choice.
Paris is the third best city when it comes to places to stay for solo backpackers. With 2,491 places to stay across the city, all receiving an average rating of 4.30/5, the options for accommodation in the City of Love are enough to persuade anyone to book a trip.
There are endless incredible sights to see around the world, but some cities have more activities to offer than others. If filling your itinerary with sightseeing, tours and activities is your favourite way to travel, these are the cities with the most to offer.
If you want to choose your trip based on the tours and activities on offer, look no further than New Delhi. There are plenty of cultural tours to go on in this city, and the buildings there are stunning to visit - Qutub Minar and Swaminarayan Akshardham are two of the most popular attractions. If you want a more unique experience, try visiting Agrasen ki Baoli for a real hidden gem.
Rome is known for its deep history and incredible architecture, so it’s no surprise that it’s the second best place for tours and activities on our index. Obviously, the Colosseum, Parthenon and Trevi Fountain are must-sees, but for an undiscovered treat in the city, pay a visit to the Quartiere Coppedè to see some really unique building design.
The lavish city of Dubai has plenty to offer solo travellers. The Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain are two of the most stunning man made attractions the city has to offer, and plenty of tours are offered around the city for tourists to enjoy. For a more unique travel experience, visit the Fossil Dunes in Al Wathba. It’s the perfect opportunity to see some incredible natural structures. The internet speed is fast in the city, too, so you could even video call your family and friends while you’re at it.
Staying connected while travelling solo is extremely important - both for safety reasons, and to stay in contact with your family and friends back home (or to make them jealous, your call). These are the cities with the best connectivity, so you can have access to fast internet speeds, whether you’re looking to video call home or share a selfie on Instagram.
The Norwegian city of Trondheim has the fastest internet speed of any city in our index. The city has a huge amount of history - with one cathedral dating back to the 11th century - and scenery that will take your breath away. And the best part? You can use the city’s 312 mb/s upload speed to put all the great pics and vids you take on Instagram in mere seconds.
The high-tech city of Tokyo is the second best city for connectivity, according to our index. With an average upload speed of 135.37 mb/s and a download speed of 107.21 mb/s, you can surf the web easily while basking in the neon lights of the city centre. Sounds like the perfect trip to us.
The third best city for connectivity according to our index is Madrid. With download speeds of 106.3 mb/s and upload speeds of 101.66 mb/s, you’ll have no problem getting online here.
Nightlife is often an important factor for younger travellers when deciding which city to venture to next. Our index has revealed the cities with the most bars and pubs within their vicinity, helping you narrow down your destination options if good nightlife is a deal breaker.
The city that has the most bars and pubs by far is Tokyo. In total, there are 4,753 establishments where you can go to fill your nights with fun, leaving no solo traveller bored on their trip. With this much choice, you’re bound to find more backpackers along the way to keep you company.
The second best city for nightlife in our index is Seoul. The city has 637 bars and pubs in its vicinity, so as a solo traveller you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to go after the sun has set on your busy day of exploring.
Rome’s history isn’t the only thing worth seeing in the city - the nightlife is a great draw as well. There are 448 bars and pubs in the city, meaning any solo traveller will be able to find some exciting nightlife no matter where they’re staying.
Using public transport in a new city may seem like a daunting task, especially if you don’t speak the language, but it is a surefire way to cut costs if you’re travelling on a budget. So, on your next trip, opt for a much cheaper option than a taxi - especially if you’re in one of the following cities.
If saving money on transport is your main priority, look no further than the city of Jaipur for your next backpacking trip. A one-way travel ticket here is only 20p, and a monthly travel pass will only set you back £5.96.
In both Istanbul and Mexico City, a one-way ticket on public transport will only cost the equivalent of 21p. So, for short trips and journeys, both have extremely affordable options for getting around. Monthly passes, however, are much cheaper in Mexico City than in Istanbul. In the former, it will cost you £9.24, whereas in the latter you’d be looking at a more hefty £14.59.
For longer trips, the New Delhi public transport monthly pass is very affordable. It will only cost you the equivalent of £9.93 for a month’s worth of travel. The one-way tickets are also pretty fairly priced, at 35p each. Great for any solo travellers on a budget.
As a solo female traveller, it’s important to pick a destination that you feel comfortable in to make the most of your trip. We’ve narrowed down the best cities for women to travel solo, ranked by various factors including the area’s gender equality, sense of security for women, income equality, female empowerment and women’s inclusion in society.
Travelling as a solo female can be daunting, but for a welcoming and safe trip, Amsterdam is a great place to test the waters. For female travellers, the city scores the highest overall in our index, so it’s likely any female travellers there will feel secure and comfortable throughout their trip.
Another great destination for solo female travellers is Trondheim in Norway. A notoriously friendly country, there’s plenty to do and see for tourists. So, female travellers in this city will not only be welcomed with open arms, but they’ll also never be bored.
Another Scandinavian city in the top three, Copenhagen scores very highly for solo female travel according to our index. Copenhagen has so much to offer travellers, with very low crime rates and great connectivity, so you’ll feel safe and secure while enjoying all the sites the city has to offer.
|Rank
|City
|Solo Female Travel Index Score
|1
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|40
|2
|Trodheim, Norway
|39
|3
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|38
|4
|Toronto, Canada
|37
|5
|Paris, France
|36
|6
|Berlin, Germany
|35
|7
|Vienna, Austria
|34
|8
|Rome, Italy
|31
|9
|Florence, Italy
|31
|10
|Milan, Italy
|31
Max Beckett, our broadband expert here at Uswitch, had this to say about staying connected while travelling solo:
“Travelling solo is an incredibly rewarding experience. It gives individuals the flexibility and independence to do and see whatever they want to, anywhere in the world. Because of this, staying online - especially when venturing alone to a brand new city - is extremely important, both for safety and for staying connected to your loved ones.
Finding the right data and roaming package is a must for anyone looking to travel solo anytime soon. Luckily, there are plenty of options for solo travellers who want the best internet access possible, from mobile dongles to MiFi mobile broadband. Before setting off on your adventure, be sure to research everything available to you so you’re never caught short in an emergency - or unable to update your friends and family on the incredible experiences you’re having.”