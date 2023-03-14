Jonathon Marx

© 2000-2023 Uswitch Limited. Broadband, mobiles, banking, insurance and energy utility comparison
Uswitch Limited is a credit broker, not a lender, for consumer credit products.
Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850.
You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No. 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.