How to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 fixtures

After a year of spectator restrictions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, football fans the world over are excited to see live matches on their screens and in stadiums.

Unlike the Premier League, with its confusing table of TV rights shared between BT, Sky and Amazon, Euro 2020 fixtures will be available to watch on terrestrial TV channels for free.

UK football fans can watch all the action on BBC and ITV, or stream on BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub, with some games even available to watch in stunning 4K resolution.

How to avoid delays and spoilers

According to our recent research, nearly 15 million football fans have had goals spoiled because of a lag in their broadcast, either receiving notifications on their phone or hearing loud reactions from neighbours a split second before seeing the goal on their TV.

With 54% of those surveyed said they’d experienced this, it’s worth making efforts to ensure none of the action is spoiled this summer. Check out our top tips:

1. Turn off your mobile

Five million people have had a game ruined when a notification on their phone alerted them to a goal just before they saw it happen on screen. So make sure you put your phone on silent or switch it off altogether so that there are no distractions.

2. Turn off the radio

Radio broadcasts are slightly faster than digital TV broadcasts as digital devices have to decode large packets of data before it reaches your TV or device. If you’re watching the match, be sure to switch off the radio in the other room to avoid any spoilers as almost three million fans reported hearing a goal on the radio ahead of the broadcast they were watching.

3. Close the windows

The weather may be glorious right now, but if your neighbours are watching on better broadband or on traditional terrestrial TV or radio, they might see the goal a second or two before you do. Four million football fans heard their neighbours shouting about a game they were watching. If you live near a pub, this is doubly important, as a similar number (4.2 million) heard excited patrons shouting about a goal before they’d seen it

So unless you live in the middle of nowhere, it might be a good idea to close your windows while the match is on.

4. Switch to old fashioned analogue

Our research found that more than four in 10 football fans (44%) are planning to watch this summer’s football matches on a smart TV. And almost half of smart TV viewers (47%) have suffered a goal being spoiled, compared to only one in ten (12%) who listen on analogue radio.