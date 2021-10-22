Living near a famous property can increase your house value by 253%

Living near these famous onscreen homes can increase your property value by 253%

From the famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion to the suburban childhood home of Harry Potter, films and TV series have revealed some iconic properties. But, as these familiar homes have become tourist attractions, has fame affected property prices in the surrounding areas? Intrigued by the concept, mortgaging experts at Uswitch delved deep into research to determine whether property values are affected by nearby TV and movie filming. The top 10 movie homes with the biggest effect on property prices

The famous movie houses that increase street property value the most

1. Mrs. Doubtfire The movie home that has the biggest effect on property prices is from the family-favourite movie, Mrs. Doubtfire. Located along Steiner Street in San Francisco, the beloved Hillard home, made famous by Robin William’s unforgettable character, has increased nearby property value by a whopping 253%. The difference between property prices in the area is estimated at £2,967,708, based on homes in Steiner Street (estimated at £4,137,105) compared to the average property price in the postcode area (estimated at £1,169,397). 2. Bohemian Rhapsody The star-studded cast of the 2018 musical drama, Bohemian Rhapsody, set up camp in the UK’s Surbiton for a week of filming at private property, Garden Lodge. Located in Ashcombe Avenue, Garden Lodge posed as Freddie Mercury’s famous Kensington home and is estimated to have increased property prices in the area by 247%. If you want to buy a home on Ashcombe Ave, you may need to fork out £2,139,732. That’s £1,523,635 more than other properties in the postcode area (estimated at £616,097). 3. Father of the Bride Set in the affluent area of California’s San Marino, the Banks’ charming family home was actually filmed on El Molino Ave in California’s Pasadena. Thanks to the filming of Father of the Bride, property value along this now-famous street has increased by 243%. Here, the estimated price for a neighbouring property is £1,980,393—that’s £1,403,024 more than the average postcode area value of £577,369. 4. Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly’s brownstone townhouse set in swanky Manhattan exists in real life at 71st Street, New York. Property prices in the area have been boosted by an impressive 142% thanks to its feature in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. If you’re looking to sell in Holly Golightly’s street, you might make £1,340,515 more than your postcode pals, as properties in 71st Street are estimated in value at £2,289,313 compared to £948,797 for homes in the surrounding area. 5. Stepmom Featuring real-life friends Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, the third star of the award-winning movie, Stepmom, is their stunning home. Located in Nyack, New York, ‘Glenholme’ is situated within 1.5 acres of land and has increased property value by 133% since the movie’s release. Glenholme (also featured in The Bounty Hunter) and properties in this street are estimated at a value of £1,076,911. Other homes within the postcode area are estimated to cost £614,280 less, at an average value of £462,630. 6. The Holiday Cherished Christmas rom-com, The Holiday, features two desirable domestic locations, but we were particularly struck by Cameron Diaz’s Californian condo. Shot in Orlando Rd in San Marino, the impressive home has boosted local property prices by 122% since the movie’s release in 2006. Orlando Rd properties are now estimated to be worth £4,878,987, which is significantly pricier than properties in the general area (estimated to be worth £2,191,795). If you’re looking for that Californian dream house, expect a £2,687,191 difference in property prices, depending on where you want to settle. 7. Ferris Bueller's Day Off The Bueller residence has had several onscreen reincarnations (including Red Dragon and Not Another Teen Movie), but none are quite as charming as the original appearance in the eighties hit, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Although set in Chicago, the movie was shot in Long Beach, California. The movie-famous property on Country Club Dr has boosted property prices in the street by 110%, fetching an estimated £712,304 more than other streets in the area (£1,355,869 compared to £643,564, respectively). 8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone The exterior of the infamous Dursley residence in Privet Drive is, in fact, located in the United Kingdom in Winkfield Row, Bracknell. Featured in the first Harry Potter film, the Philosopher’s Stone, the property has since racked up next-door house prices by 91%. If you’re looking to neighbour Potter’s adoptive family in Picket Post Close, you may have to fork out £323,805 more than other roads in Winkfield Row, which are £353,695 estimated value (properties in Picket Post Close are estimated at £677,500). 9. Twilight The Cullen’s tree-clad dwelling in the vampire-themed movie, Twilight, has inspired a 73% price increase on next-door properties. Known as Hoke House and set within the franchise in Forks, Washington, this sleek glass house is actually located in NW Quimby Street, Portland. Prices in NW Quimby Street are now estimated at £990,929 since the release of Twilight, which is £417,178 more than the area’s average price of £573,751. 10. The Notebook We all fell in love with the mansion Noah built for Allie - that gorgeous lakeside house that provided several pivotal scenes in The Notebook. Apart from being a highly romantic setting, the property, located on Wadmalaw Island, has increased property value in the area by 65%. Sell up next door to Noah and Allie in Martins Point Rd, and you’re likely to make £257,374 than others in town (£650,908 compared to £393,534 estimated property values). The top 10 TV show homes with the biggest effect on property prices

