Lebara Mobile SIM only deals: 6 things you need to know

Back in the early 2000s, if you knew of Lebara Mobile it was for its international telephone calling cards, which let you input a PIN in your phone to get cheap calls to overseas locations.

It’s come a long way since then.

Lebara Mobile still offers cheap international calls to far-flung locales. But they now come as standard with well priced SIM-only deals that include UK data, calls and text allowances too.

So what else has Lebara Mobile got to offer? And how does it shape up against better known networks? Read on as we walk you through everything you need to know.

1) No contracts, no credit checks

Opt for a Lebara Mobile SIM-only 30-day plan and you won’t have to pass a credit check. So you can still benefit from cheap rates even if your credit rating isn’t all it might be.

You’re also free to cancel with 30 days’ notice. So they’re flexible too.

2) Keenly priced SIM-only deals

Lebara Mobile specialises in cheap SIM-only deals. Our favourite at the moment is the £12 a month Uswitch exclusive deal that gives you an allowance of 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and 1,000 texts.

As you’d expect there’s an allowance of international calls to EU locations, as well as India, South Africa and the USA too.

In this case you get 3,000 minutes-worth per month, which ought to plenty to keep in touch with your chatty granny and all those obscure second cousins.

Want pay as you go instead? Lebara Mobile SIMs are free SIM plus £1 of free credit, with monthly data deals that start at just £5 a month.

3) Cheap international calls

If you’ve got friends and family living abroad, Lebara might well be the perfect provider for you.

With a Lebara Mobile all-in-one deal, you can get a generous allowance of calls to 40 countries, including China, Australia, Canada and the United States of America.

You can also use these minutes to call the United Kingdom when roaming in any of the 40 countries included in the plan.

4) Free credit for bringing your number across and topping up

Most people would rather keep their mobile number when they switch contracts, rather than go through the faff of texting everyone your new number and updating your details at the doctor, dentist and bank.

Winningly, if you opt to keep the same number with Lebara Mobile, not only do you save yourself the aggro of changing your contact details, you’ll actually get rewarded for it.

All you need to do is request a PAC code from your old provider, phone Lebara Mobile to give them the code, and you’ll get £4 of free call credit added to your account.

5) Money off for students

If there’s one thing students love, it’s money off. And with Lebara Mobile, students can get a 10% discount whenever they top up.

All you need to do is enter your NUS card number when topping up online, and the discount will be automatically applied. Leaving you with extra cash for books, beers, baked beans and any other essential purchases you need to make.

6) Uses Vodafone’s network

Lebara Mobile works on Vodafone’s network. So, the upside is you’ll be able to get good coverage throughout the UK.

That said, it’s worth noting that Lebara Mobile currently only offers a 3G connection, rather than the 4G speeds a lot of smartphone users are now used to.

While this does mean you may not be able to connect to the internet quite as quickly as some of your friends, you’ll still be able to get online. And for a bargain price too.