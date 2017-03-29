The Samsung Galaxy S8 is here.

After months of rumours, speculation and leaks, the Korean company finally pulled the wrappers off of its flagship device at a special event in New York.

But after all the hype, how does the Galaxy S8 stack up against its biggest rival, Apple’s iPhone 7?

Read on and we’ll give you an in–depth comparison, helping you decide which smartphone to choose.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Screen

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have long been bigger and brighter than their Apple rivals. And the Galaxy S8 is no different.

It features a huge 5.8–inch display, with a Quad HD+ resolution coming in at 2960 x 1440, with 570 pixels per inch (ppi).

The Galaxy S8 Plus’s display is even bigger at 6.2 inches and 2960x1440. Which means it still packs in 529ppi.

Samsung says it’s the first phone to be certified as Mobile HDR. Premium by the UHD Alliance, meaning movies will look as intended by filmmakers.

Promotional claims aside, it stacks up well against the iPhone 7, which comes in at just 4.7–inches, with a resolution of 1334 x 750 and just 326 ppi.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Operating system

The Galaxy S8 comes preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

This offers improved battery life and side–by–side app viewing, something bolstered by the Galaxy S8’s wide screen.

Apple’s iPhone 7 uses iOS 10, which is exclusive to Apple’s iPhone and iPad range.

While the two are very close in terms of performance, iOS tends to offer more regular updates and better security

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Camera

The Galaxy S8 features a dual pixel 12 megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an ultra wide f1.7 aperture for low light shooting.

Up front there’s an eight-megapixel camera with autofocus, designed to offer crisp and clear selfies.

The iPhone 7’s rear camera is a 12-megapixel effort with f1.8 aperture.

The front facing FaceTime camera clocks in at seven megapixels, including timer mode and wide colour capture.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Storage

Samsung offers 64GB of on board storage with the Galaxy S8. But there’s also support for microSD cards up to 256GB in size.

Expandable storage is not something which Apple offers with the iPhone 7, but it does sell a variety of options, with 32GB, 128GB and 256GB models available.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Processor

Samsung has included an octacore processor in the Galaxy S8, clocked at 2.3GHz and with 64-bit architecture.

Put simply, that means it’s one of the most powerful smartphones available and will work at lightning pace.

By comparison, Apple’s A10 chip is a quad-core effort, clocked at 2.34 Ghz and with 64-bit architecture.

Only the hardest of the hardcore will notice the difference between the two devices’ performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Battery

Thanks to its size, the Samsung Galaxy S8 crams in a massive 3,000 mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone 7 can’t come close, with just a 1,960 mAh power unit.

Apple says this is more efficient than previous models and, of course, Samsung’s phone must power a bigger screen.

But on the face of it, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s battery should last a lot longer.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Design

The metal finish of the Galaxy S8 is similar to last year’s Galaxy S7, but it stands out in one key area - there’s no home button on the front of the device.

This means there’s more space for the screen, with the home button and fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

Apple continues to use the same aluminium design for the iPhone 7 that’s been a feature of its smartphones since 2014’s iPhone 6.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Water resistance

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is IP68 rated, while the iPhone 7 is IP67 rated.

That means that Samsung’s device has slightly better water proofing than Apple’s, with the ability to survive dunks in liquid deeper than one metre.

In reality, the difference will be hard to tell, with most suffering spillages and splashes rather than complete immersion of their device.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Security

Samsung has added both iris scanning and facial recognition to the Galaxy S8, on top of the fingerprint scanning smarts used for its Samsung Pay platform.

The new tech means it’s quicker to unlock Samsung’s smartphone.

Apple’s iPhone 7 utilises Touch ID fingerprint scanning, which remains extremely secure and works well for authenticating payments via Apple ID.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Voice recognition

The Galaxy S8 comes with Bixby, a new voice assistant which can be activated by either saying ‘Bixby’ near the phone, or pressing the dedicated Bixby button.

Samsung says it’s the most advanced system of its kind, capable of holding context aware conversations.

Apple’s Siri feels dated by comparison, only able to answer one question at a time.

However, plans are afoot to give it a major overhaul later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Colours

The Galaxy S8 is available in midnight black and orchard grey, with an arctic silver model coming later this year.