Samsung Note 10 - everything you need to know

Meet the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus

Fresh from the launch event in New York City, we’ve got all the info you need on Samsung’s latest, and greatest, flagship devices - the Galaxy Note series.

The big news is that there are two devices being released - the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus (both coming with 5G variants). There’s plenty to get excited about, from a big and beautiful ‘phablet’ to a more pocket-sized version that doesn’t skimp on specs So let’s dive in and see what’s up.

Interested in the Note 10 Plus 5G? Get all the info on 5G in our extensive guide.

Phablet or smartphone?

The biggest release of the event is the Note 10 Plus. Spanning 6.8-inches it’s a big device that screams “phablet” rather than standard smartphone. It comes in two versions, the regular model and the 5G model. It shows off content, pics and web pages on its glorious, HDR+ certified, AMOLED Quad HD Infinity-O screen. It’s one of the biggest smartphones you can get, and it might just rival your tablet - or even your laptop - as your most vital piece of kit.

Smaller in size but not in specs, the Note 10 is just as tantalizing with a 6.3-inch screen, and a little more pocket-friendly too. It’s also got an AMOLED Infinity-O display and just like it’s bigger brother this screen is vibrant, bright and full of cinematic detail.

Both the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus are incredibly thin, measuring just 8mm. The displays have ultra-responsive scanners built into the screen. So not only do you get an edge-to-edge uninterrupted display, you also get a fingerprint scanner that works well in cold and wet weather.

More cameras

On the back, the Note 10 has a triple-lens camera - a 12MP main camera, 16MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto cam. From sweeping landscapes to bokeh-effect portraits, all your photographic needs are covered with this array of lenses.

The Note 10 Plus goes one further with a quad-lens camera, the fourth being a DepthVision camera that can actually measure 3D objects. So that tape measure you use around the house is another casualty of the digital revolution. Next time you're in Ikea whip out your Note to get a feel for where that strangely-named chair will fit in your living room.

On the front, you’ll find the ‘punch hole’ 10 MP selfie camera discreetly located towards the top centre of the screen as opposed to the side as it is on the S10 and S10 Plus.

Video recording gets an overhaul too with audio zoom. Focus in on a specific sound when you’re recording to cut out background noise and chatter. You can add a host of effects to turn your videos into mini movies, including artfully blurry 'bokeh' backgrounds.

Want more info on all of Samsung’s smartphones? Check out all our Samsung Galaxy deals.

Bigger, better, battery

The Note 10 Plus is packing an impressive 4,300mAh battery, which is big even for premium smartphones. Over on the Note 10 the battery clocks in at 3,500mAh, which is no slouch by any means. Samsung has also added Super Fast Charge which boosts a dwindling battery to full life in just 30 minutes.

Forgot your charging cable? Wireless charging comes to the rescue. And if you need to help out a friend in need, wireless power share means you can charge ailing devices with your Note 10.

New, improved, S-Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note series has always set itself apart from other smartphone with the inclusion of a stylus - the S-Pen. This year, you’ll get a brand new S-Pen to use along with your new smartphone (or phablet), and a big new feature is gesture control.

Use your pen to make commands and control your Galaxy Note without even touching the screen. The 2019 S-Pen also doubles up as a remote shutter, so you can use it to activate the Note 10 camera.

With the S-Pen, the Note 10 is so much more than just a smartphone. Jot down notes in meetings and lectures, sketch out ideas and easily show and share your work to others. It’s really useful for working on the go - no more lugging your laptop to the cafe.

How does the Note 10 look?

All the Note 10s come in a number of eye-catching colours. The Note 10 comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Pink and Aura Red. You can grab the Note 10 Plus in Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White and Aura Blue. Aura Glow really stands out - a brilliant, iridescent silver that shimmers when it moves.

How much does the Galaxy Note 10 cost?

The Galaxy Note 10s will officially be in the shops on the 23nd of August. Price wise, the Galaxy Note 10 starts out at £869 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at £999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

Can’t wait to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10? It’s available for preorder now. Check out our selection of deals and grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus on a deal that suits you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals

Interested in the recent Samsung Galaxy S10 too? Take a look at our ‘everything you need to know’ guide.