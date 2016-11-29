Sky Mobile network: ten things you need to know

Sky has officially launched its new mobile phone service, in news that means it's the last of the major TV providers to offer so–called quad-play deals.

But what is Sky Mobile offering? Here are five key things you need to know…

1) There are a range of SIM-only plans

Sky Mobile is aimed primarily at data-savvy customers who would rather pay for additional gigabytes than minutes and texts.

Sky Mobile customers also get free unlimited calls and texts included in their plan for no extra cost.

These plans are ideal for customers who prefer to use WhatsApp and Wi-Fi calling to texts and phone calls.

2) And there's a range of phone deals too with Sky Swap

Sky Mobile originally launched with a range of SIM-only tariffs, but has since added a range of competitive monthly phone contracts.

But there’s a lot more to it than that. As you might imagine, Sky Mobile Swap lets you upgrade to a new phone more regularly than standard contracts. So rather than being stuck with the same phone for two years, you can upgrade to a new handset every year.

3) It comes with free data rollover

Yup, you read that right. In a bid to end the days of consumers losing their leftover data at the end each month, Sky Mobile lets you roll over any your data at the end of each month and put it in an online ‘piggybank’.

That data will be there whenever you want to use it for up to three years at no extra cost, giving the network a distinct advantage over other providers that offer much less generous rollover options.

4) It's backed by O2

Way back in 2015 it was announced that O2 would be the bedrock of Sky's mobile phone service. So Sky Mobile is what's called an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).

That means O2 provides the network infrastructure while Sky will deliver the service to customers.

This is broadly similar to TalkTalk and Tesco Mobile’s arrangement with O2 and means Sky will be able to offer extensive coverage and good speeds.

Sky Mobile customers can expect average speeds of 10Mbps, according to industry regulator Ofcom’s 2016 study. And in the event you can’t get a reception or want to save data, you can take advantage of the 20,000 Sky Wi-Fi hotspots situated throughout the UK.

5) There are incentives for existing Sky TV customers

As well as being able to get their hands on a Sky Mobile SIM at least a month earlier than non-Sky TV customers, consumers who are signed up to Sky TV can also enjoy a range of other benefits and sweeteners.

As mentioned above, Sky TV customers get free unlimited calls and texts as part of their plan.

They can also access recordings on their Sky Planner from their phone while they’re on the move, thanks to a new feature called Sync. Until now, the Sky Go app restricted customers to streaming content.

Sky+ customers will get the Sky Go Extra app (normally priced £5 per month) for free too and can register up to four devices for viewing streams and recordings while they're out and about.

Currently, there don’t seem to be any sweeteners for Sky customers who only get broadband or line rental through Sky.

6) You can change your contract and allowances whenever you like

Sky Mobile contracts will last for 12 months, but during that time, you can change your allowance whenever you like.

So, if you’re paying for way more data than you’re using or you want to opt for unlimited texts and calls, you can simply amend your tariff. That way, you can make sure you only pay for what you use.

7) There are family SIM plans

In keeping with Sky’s reputation as a family-friendly provider, families can take up to five SIMs on Sky Mobile. Families can pool all their unused data together and share it out whenever a family member needs a bit of a top-up.

8) How Sky Mobile compares with other networks

As we mentioned above, Sky Mobile’s main selling point over other networks is the online ‘piggybank’ that allows you to roll over and store as much unused data as you like for up to three years.

So, unlike other networks, Sky Mobile lets you keep all the unused data you’ve paid for rather than only allowing you to keep one month’s unused data or operating a ‘use it or lose it’ policy.

In terms of pricing, Sky Mobile’s plans are broadly comparable to other main networks. In fact, its monthly rates are actually a bit cheaper for the most part.

However, that’s surely partly because other networks tend to include an allowance of calls and texts as part of the package.

In other words, if you’re already a Sky TV customer or you don’t send many texts or minutes each month, Sky Mobile is probably a cheaper option for you.

9) Roaming on Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile lets you use your data allowance for no extra cost in 36 European destinations.

10) Sky Mobile has helped to save consumers a lot of money

Sky Mobile has already it's helped customers save £20 million worth of data thanks to its data rollover scheme.

Sky's Roll service lets you store unused data in an online piggybank to be used whenever you like. Research commissioned by Sky shows that customers have not felt the need to buy data they do not use, which has ended up saving them a fortune.