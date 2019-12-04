Claiming your reward from Uswitch: an FAQ

Uswitch has teamed up with Loyalty Bay to get you better rewards when you buy a phone or SIM.

That means that when you sign for select deals you’ll be able to pick from a selection of rewards, including vouchers to spend at the likes of John Lewis, Amazon and House of Fraser.

Already bought a phone or SIM that includes a reward? Or maybe you’re still thinking about it? Here’s everything you need to know.

How do I claim my reward?

Claiming your reward is simple. Sit tight and we’ll walk you through it step by step.

Step 1) Sign up for phone or SIM card you’ve chosen through Uswitch.

Step 2) Wait for your purchase to be confirmed by the retailer.

Step 3) Check your inbox for an email from Loyalty Bay with instructions of how to claim your voucher. This should arrive 90 days from the point of purchase.

Step 4) Click the link in the email and choose your reward.

My voucher hasn’t arrived. What shall I do?

If you’ve received your phone but haven’t heard anything about your voucher after 90 days, contact Uswitch at: customerservices@uswitch.com.

Do I have to have a Uswitch account to claim my reward?

Yes, you do. Having a Uswitch account enables us to link your purchase to a reward. Without it we can’t process your claim.

My choice of reward isn’t available. What can I do?

We’ll always endeavour to give your first-choice of reward. However, sometimes stocks are limited. But if you get in touch, we’ll do our best to get you the reward you prefer.

Can I change my reward after I’ve chosen?

Unfortunately not. When you choose your reward, it generates a unique code that can’t be altered. So it’s important that you carefully consider which reward you want before you make your selection.

How long will it take to receive my reward?

You should receive your reward within 90 days after the point of purchase.

How do I redeem my reward?

Your reward comes in the form of a money-off code that you enter at the point of purchase on the appropriate retailer’s website.