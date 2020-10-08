Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy A51 and get a free smart speaker

We’ll break down everything you need to know about this freebie.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the best mid-range handsets on the market at the moment. And right now, if you buy a Samsung Galaxy A51 or A51 5G, you can get a Harman Kardon Citation One Smart Speaker worth £179 for free.

And considering this speaker has astounding sound quality and comes with Google Assistant on board, it’s a pretty fantastic freebie.

But how do you qualify for the offer? And how do you claim your free speaker? Here’s everything you need to know about getting your Harman Kardon smart speaker with the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A51 5G.

How do you qualify for the free Harman Kardon Citation One Smart Speaker?

As we mentioned, you qualify for a free smart speaker if you buy or sign up for the Samsung A51 or the Samsung A51 5G from participating retailers. You’ll find the full list at the bottom of the page.

This offer is running until 3rd November, so it’s worth signing up quickly if you want to take advantage of the offer.

As you might expect, you must be 18 or older to claim your free gift. And the offer is valid for one speaker per person, or four per household.

How do you claim your free speaker?

Once you’ve purchased your Samsung A51, you’re just a few quick steps away from claiming your gift.

Step 1: Go onto the Samsung website.

Step 2: Click on Claim now, choose the United Kingdom, then select personal or business depending on your circumstances.

Step 3: Tick all the boxes that confirm you’ve met the criteria and have proof of purchase such as a receipt.

Step 4: Choose the model you have purchased from the drop-down menu and then enter your phone’s IMEI number. You can find this by going into the Settings on your new phone and hitting About Phone.

Step 5. Follow the instructions to upload your proof of purchase.

Step 6: Provide personal details, such as your address and contact information.

Step 7: Review your information and confirm that it is correct.

Step 8: After getting past a Samsung survey you should be greeted with a confirmation.

All claims must be made within 30 days of purchasing the handset.

For more information, check out Samsung’s terms and conditions.

What are the participating retailers?

Here’s the list of participating retailers for consumers and businesses:

4COM Ltd

Adam Phones

Aerial

Amazon Business

Amazon.co.uk (sold & dispatched by Amazon only)

AO Mobile

AO.com

Argos

Barclay Communications

Bechtle

BT

BT Business

Carphone Warehouse

CarphoneWarehouse Business

Cellular Solutions

Challenger Business Communications

Comm-tech

CPWB

Crystaline Communications Ltd

Currys PC World

Daisy (Daisy Comms, Daisy Connect, Rewards Mobile,4G Upgrades,Voice Mobile)

Dixons Travel

e2save

EE

Excalibur Communications

Excell Network Solutions Ltd

Get Connected

Giff Gaff

Harrods

ID Mobile

Insight

In-Tech Mobiles Ltd

Jersey Telecom

JHL Communications

John Lewis

Littlewoods

Mainline

Maintel Mobile

Manx Telecom

MDEE

Microsoft

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

Nice Network Ltd

O2

O2 Business

Onecom

Phonespot

Plan IT

Probrand

Raylo

Samsung Experience Store

Samsung Kings Cross

Samsung Shop Online

SCC

Selfridges

Six Degrees

Sky

Sprint

Stormfront

Sure Ltd

Tekzone (Selfridges)

Tesco

The Smartphone Company

Three

Total Computer Networks

Trinsic

UBT

Very

Virgin Mobile

Vivio

Vodafone

Voxi

Welcomm Communications

