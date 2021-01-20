Homeschooling Wi-Fi issues

Parents balancing work and school

Of the families we surveyed, over two thirds had at least one primary caregiver working at home during school hours. Meanwhile, Greater London was the region with the greatest number of families with two primary caregivers working from home during the school day.

With schooling once again falling under the supervision of parents, we found that 57% of working families surveyed had only one parent change their working hours to meet homeschooling demands. Whereas, 43% of families had both caregivers change their work schedule.

Our survey identified a homeschooling gender imbalance among participants, with women’s jobs twice as likely to have been disrupted by homeschooling than men. Of the employed parents surveyed, 36% identified they have changed their hours but their partner hasn’t. Of this group, 71% were women. Additionally, women were most likely to be the primary caregiver of their children (making up 70% of the primary caregivers surveyed).

Regardless of gender, 1 in 5 parents said that working at the same time as their child's remote learning was the most challenging aspect of homeschooling. While one in four parents stated they are now expected to perform the role of teachers.

YouGov data, from January 18 2021, revealed that 23% of the UK think education is the most important issue facing the country currently. If you are searching for homeschooling support, check out our remote schooling guide.

Homeschooling increasing mental health concerns in children

Lockdowns can be especially stressful when you need to juggle your career, take care of your home life and manage your child’s education. Our survey found that parents are experiencing more stress, with one in five parents expressing feelings of guilt because they aren’t spending enough time with their children.

Parents are concerned about ensuring their children are happy despite the unpredictability of a pandemic. One in four parents stated that ensuring their child’s mental health isn’t negatively affected as their biggest homeschooling challenge.

One in three parents feel that homeschooling has negatively impacted their child. Of these parents, 58% felt their child is more isolated and detached socially as a result of homeschooling.

More than half of these parents said their child’s motivation to learn and concentrate has been negatively affected, with parents of 1-4 year old children expressing the biggest concern. While 25% of parents said poor sleep, such as bad dreams and falling asleep later, was a major concern for their child because of homeschooling. Fitness and anxiety has suffered for more than one in four children, according to the parents surveyed. Overall, a fifth of parents are concerned about their child’s happiness overall.

Beyond managing their child’s mental health, parents are also managing increased arguments at home. Almost half of the families we surveyed have experienced increased arguments at home. This is especially true for families with primary school children (53%) compared to families with children in further education (30%). The top three argument trigger points for families were homeschooling stressors (26%), children not behaving (24%), and balancing work with home life (20%).

Lack of homeschooling resources for all children

Accessing suitable tech for homeschooling is a concern for many disadvantaged families. Our survey found that 2% of families asked had no access to an electronic device with internet access during school hours. However, many children have to share access to equipment with siblings. Our survey revealed that children in crucial GCSE years are having to share vital tech, such as laptops (15%) and computers (13%) during school hours.

A third of the parents we surveyed have spent additional money on buying electrical equipment for their child’s homeschooling needs, averaging at £130. However, this cost increases to an average of £219 when including all homeschool expenses such as setting up a homeschooling space with printers and desks, as well as tutors and stationary.

If you are concerned your child is at risk of falling behind due to lack of access to resources, contacting your child’s school to find out if you qualify for extra help would be a great place to start. Additionally, the Government has recently announced the get help with tech scheme which aims to support disadvantaged children with internet access and laptops.

For more tips and advice on helping your child learn from home in lockdown, take a look at our guide to remote schooling.

