It’s estimated that the global sneaker resale market could reach $30 billion by 2030, with an increasing number of shoe fanatics treating the latest trainers as collector’s items, rather than outdoor footwear. Eager to gain an insight into the lucrative new trend of trainers being bought at retail price and later resold for profit, we conducted a study of the most resold trainer models in the world. We analysed the resales of each model on the leading resale platform StockX and discovered which of these top 20 best-selling shoes proved most profitable for sneaker resale enthusiasts. The most resold trainers in the world

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 in black and red is the most resold trainer model of all on the StockX platform, with a staggering total of 70,555 resales. The model, released at the start of 2017 in collaboration with American rapper Kanye West, has an average resale price of £206 and an original retail price of £185.54. Ranking as the second most resold trainer model internationally on StockX is the Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary model, with a total of 69,440 resales on the platform. Released at the end of 2020, the sleek black, white, and metallic Air Jordans were launched to mark the shoe’s 25th anniversary and have an average resale price of £149. With 59,527 resales at the time of our study, the Nike Air Force 1 Low White ‘07 is the third most resold pair of trainers on the platform worldwide. This pair of trainers have an impressive average resale value of £105, which is more than double the retail price. The fourth most resold trainer model on the popular resale platform is the Jordan 1 Retro High in dark mocha. This model had 50,786 resales and is being resold for £215 on average – a hefty increase from their £122.31 original retail price. Meanwhile, the Jordan 4 Retro in fire red (2020 model) tallied as the fifth most resold trainer model in the world on the platform. The initial drop was in November 2020, making the 47,108 resales of the trainer style even more impressive. The trainers with the most profitable resale price