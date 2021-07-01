Origin broadband deals

About Origin Broadband

Origin Broadband is an internet service provider based in Yorkshire. The company was founded in 2011 in the hopes of offering a “better standard of broadband service nationwide”.

The company operates on the Openreach network and has a range of cheap broadband packages available, including both ADSL and fibre broadband, plus calls packages.

Origin also offers business broadband.

Origin Broadband customer service

Origin Broadband offers 24/7 technical support every day of the year, including weekends and bank holidays. Their customer support is UK-based, and it’s available by either a freephone number or a local rate call number.

You can also contact them via e-mail or social media.

Equipment

When you sign up for Origin Broadband, you’ll receive a free Asus DSL-N16 router. The router itself acts as a modem, so you only have to deal with one device.

It uses Wireless N technology, which gives you a strong, reliable signal throughout your home. The router also has four Ethernet ports so you can plug in multiple devices.

If that’s not strong enough for your home, you also have the ability to upgrade to two different routers. The Asus DSL-AC56U uses Wireless AC standards, which are more powerful than Wireless N. It’s recommended for up to 10 wireless devices.

There’s also the Asus DSL-AC68U, which is the most powerful router Origin offers. It also uses Wireless AC standards, but it can handle more devices — up to 15.

Unlimited broadband

All of Origin’s broadband connections give you “truly unlimited” usage. There are no data caps, blocked websites or Fair Usage Policy. This means you can download files, stream media or play online games without ever worrying about extra fees or lag times.

Origin Broadband email

Origin Broadband doesn’t have email addresses for subscribers. Instead, you can sign up with a free email provider like Gmail or Yahoo. This way, you can always take your email address with you whenever you change broadband providers.

Extras

Origin also gives subscribers a referral offer. If a friend or family member signs up for Origin Broadband and gives them your name, you’ll receive a £25 credit to your bill.