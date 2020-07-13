The Most Versatile Actors

If you want to check out some of the impressive work of these actors be sure to compare broadband deals to ensure you get the best streaming experience, or you even want to consider upgrading to ultrafast broadband .

But which are the actors who have appeared in the most different genres? And who has carved out a well-defined niche instead?

While there isn’t necessarily a right or wrong way to make your name, it’s undeniable that some actors have shown their versatility more than others over the years.

This could be because they have a particular talent for their specialist genre, or it may just be that they’ve been pigeonholed and typecast by the industry.

1. Linda Hamilton - 32.14% of movie credits in one genre

Despite being best known as one of the first female action stars, Terminator’s Linda Hamilton has the most varied filmography of the actors studied.

While action is indeed her most common genre, it only accounts for just under a third of her filmography. To put that into context, one genre usually accounts for at least 50% of an actor’s repertoire, while some stick to one genre almost 100%.

The rest of her films are spread out across multiple genres such as drama, comedy, and horror.

2. Pierce Brosnan - 35.53% of movie credits in one genre

Another actor who is instantly associated with one particular character, Pierce Brosnan has had a very varied career outside of James Bond.

His most common genre is drama but it accounts for just 35.53% of his total films. Other roles have included comedies such as Mrs. Doubtfire and musicals like Mamma Mia!.

3. Emilia Clarke - 35.71% of movie credits in one genre

Not far behind Pierce Brosnan is Emilia Clarke, previously known from Game of Thrones but now moving into the world of movies.

Interestingly, she played a younger version of Linda Hamilton’s character in Terminator Genisys.

But, as well as appearing in another sci-fi franchise (Star Wars), she has also appeared in romance films like Me Before You and Last Christmas.