Max Beckett

Broadband Content Editor

    Hyperoptic launches neighbourhood Wi-Fi for housing developments

    Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic is set to make Wi-Fi available across entire neighbourhoods.

    What is Google TV?

    The new Google Chromecast with Google TV is a brand new way to stream content and get access to your favourite online content.

    How to get a free laptop for your child's school work

    Find out if your child is eligible for a free laptop, and how you can claim one for learning from home.

    Virgin Media price increase — what can customers do?

    Virgin Media has announced its latest price hike — see if your bills will be affected and whether you can cancel your contract early.

    Thousands of broadband customers could see their prices increase this weekend

    If you purchased a new broadband deal on Black Friday 2019, you should now be eligible to switch to a new contract and avoid expensive out of contract fees.

    Broadband deals for low income families

    Find out which providers are offering discounted broadband deals for customers receiving government financial support.

    Sky Q set-top box review

    Sky Q is Sky's award-winning set-top box. Find out what makes it so great — and how to make the most of your Sky Q — in our guide.

    Satellite internet explained: is satellite broadband any good?

    Find out how satellite broadband works and if it's available where you live. Plus, learn how new companies like Starlink and OneWeb are revolutionising satellite internet.

    A Midsummer Night's Stream: what are the best Shakespeare screen adaptations?

    We look into the amazing legacy of the renowned poet and playwright, William Shakespeare, and how you can enjoy his plays without going to the theatre.

    How to watch the Premier League on TV

    The 2021/22 Premier League season has been announced and will begin on the weekend of 14 August 2021. Find out where to watch the latest Premier League matches here.

    How the Uswitch Broadband Network Checker helps you find broadband deals for your home

    Find how to get accurate broadband speeds for your home, not just your local area, with the Uswitch Broadband Network Checker.

    The UK’s Project Gigabit broadband rollout scheme, explained

    Here's all you need to know about Project Gigabit, the UK government's plan to get full fibre to every single property in the country.

    Which smart home devices should I buy?

    Looking to build a smart home? Here are the devices you should consider getting.

    Vodafone announces Pro Broadband, a new 'unbreakable' broadband guarantee

    Vodafone's new broadband service guarantees a fast, reliable connection throughout the home and offers a range of luxury perks.

    7 ways to help your child learn from home — a guide to remote schooling

    In accordance with the UK's third national lockdown, schools have once again closed. Here's how you can help your child make the most of their education from home.

    This Samsung Smart Monitor is the ultimate work-from-home device

    Work hard, learn from home and stream your favourite shows with this all-in-one Samsung monitor.

    Broadband provider complaints jumped during first UK lockdown

    See how your provider did during the peak of lockdown confusion with the latest complaints report from Ofcom.

    How to complain to your broadband provider

    If you're unhappy with the service you're getting from your broadband provider, find out how you can complain to them with our guide.

    How to set up parental controls for your child online

    Find out how parental controls can help you keep your kids safe online.

    Your guide to fibre broadband

    Fibre broadband, is a high-speed form of internet connection widely available in the UK. But how does it work?

    Ofcom announces plans for 'one touch' broadband switching

    The latest rules from Ofcom will make switching your broadband easier and quicker than ever before. Find out how it'll all work...

    Plusnet, Disney Plus and Chromecast named as winners in Uswitch Broadband & Mobile Awards 2021

    The Uswitch Broadband and Mobile Awards recognised the best broadband, mobile and TV services this year, with Plusnet, Netflix, Disney Plus and Chromecast named as big winners.

    How to stay safe online — a guide to internet security

    From antivirus security to avoiding scams, here are the things you should keep in mind when browsing the internet.

    One quarter of UK children say cyberbullying gets worse during lockdown

    New research from Uswitch shows the impact lockdowns have on cyberbullying amongst schoolchildren, and what parents can do to keep their kids safe online.

    Shell to acquire Post Office Broadband — how will I be affected?

    See what Shell Energy Broadband's acquisition of the Post Office's broadband division will mean for you.

    Three million broadband customers paying £251m extra due to missing end of contract notifications

    Millions of broadband customers are paying more than they should for their broadband after missing end of contract notifications, a Uswitch survey reveals.

    How will the coronavirus affect my broadband installation?

    With the UK's lockdown measures in place, many services have been restricted or paused until things return to normal. Broadband installations will still take place, but there are a few restrictions.

    What is Starlink? Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet project, explained

    Starlink is set to breathe new life into satellite broadband, providing never-before-seen speeds for the technology. Here's the lowdown on Elon Musk's newest venture...

    Your guide to choosing broadband packages

    Superfast broadband? Heavy-use broadband? Beginner's broadband? What type of broadband is right for you? Read our guide and we'll cover everything you need to know.

    Vodafone to offer free broadband to small businesses throughout 2021

    Vodafone is giving small business owners a break on broadband for 2021 with a year's worth of free service on its 36 month contracts.

    BT January Sales — huge savings on broadband and half-price BT Sport for 6 months

    See BT's January Sales offers for broadband and TV services this New Year...

    Which broadband is best?

    Finding the best broadband deal can be difficult. Everyone uses the internet in different ways, so there isn't always an obvious option for the best deal for you.

    Sky to gift Premier League football, unlimited mobile data and free movies this Christmas

    Existing customers will benefit from a number of Sky freebies this Christmas — here's what the TV, broadband and mobile provider is offering this December...

    Virgin TV 360: the all-new Virgin Media TV platform

    Virgin Media has launched its latest TV interface, Virgin TV 360 — its most seamless, intuitive television platform yet. Find out what's different...

    Enjoy a free Google Chromecast and 2 months bill credit from Shell Energy Broadband this Cyber Monday

    Shell Energy Broadband's Cyber Monday deals include a great Christmas gift for the whole family — stream the most popular movies and shows of the year with a free Chromecast.

    Get this Uswitch exclusive Black Friday Vodafone superfast fibre broadband deal for just £21.50

    Enjoy a super heavy Black Friday discount to the monthly price of Vodafone's 63Mbps Superfast 2 broadband package.

    Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV and gaming deals

    See the latest deals on TVs, projectors, games and consoles for Black Friday 2020 — enjoy the latest hi-tech gadgets for super affordable prices.

    BT is offering three months free fibre broadband and a £100 reward card this Black Friday

    The UK telecoms giant will put the first three months of your new fibre contract on the house and give you £110 to spend on its products. Happy Black Friday!

    Get Hyperoptic 500Mbps full fibre broadband for just £35 this Black Friday

    Full fibre provider Hyperoptic is offering a huge discount to the monthly price of its Ultrafast broadband package this Black Friday.

    Get a £75 gift card with this superfast John Lewis Broadband Black Friday deal

    UK retailer and broadband provider John Lewis is offering a complimentary £75 voucher with its superfast broadband package for Black Friday 2020.

    Sky officially launches its full fibre broadband service

    Broadband and TV provider Sky has opened up its fibre-to-the-premises service to existing customers.

    Vodafone unveils six months free broadband for Gigafast packages

    Vodafone is offering six months free on its fastest Gigafast packages, and three months free on its slower Gigafast options

    Work from home on Wi-Fi 6 with Amazon’s new Eero 6 Mesh routers

    See Amazon's latest Wi-Fi mesh routers, the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro, now boasting Wi-Fi 6 capability for compatible devices.

    Vodafone GigaCube 5G broadband review

    Our review of the Vodafone GigaCube, a 5G broadband service offering ultrafast speeds without a fixed line connection...

    'Ultra-broadband': scientists achieve the world’s fastest internet speeds ever

    Scientists at University College London have achieved record-breaking internet speeds that would revolutionise broadband as we know it.

    Vodafone makes working from home easier with second broadband line package

    This additional broadband line from Vodafone will free-up your bandwidth to work from home without any interruptions.

    Ofcom to allow faster Wi-Fi in the home with 6GHz radio band

    The telecoms regulator has opened up more radio frequency for Wi-Fi routers in UK homes, allowing for faster, more reliable wireless speeds.

    3.2 million rural properties to get full fibre broadband in new Openreach rollout

    3.2 million 'hard to reach' premises across the UK have been given the green light for full fibre broadband over the next few years.

    Hyperoptic offers three-month speed upgrade to new and existing customers

    The hyperfast broadband provider is gifting a temporary speed boost to those who sign up to their rolling monthly contracts.

    Sky Q introduces HDR support

    Sky Q has finally started rolling out HDR support to its programming — see if you have access to it and what TV shows you can see it on.

    Virgin Media and O2 to merge in £31bn UK deal

    Two telecoms giants have decided to join forces in the UK to create a provider on the same scale as BT.

    BT is increasing broadband and landline prices for potentially millions of customers

    Most customers who started a BT contract last year will be affected by these new price rises.

    BT announces free upgrade to superfast fibre broadband for 700,000 customers

    BT has unveiled new products, a new Halo customer service programme and new partnerships to revamp its customer experience.

    Ofcom announces new measures for fairer broadband prices

    Internet service providers will have to start making their broadband packages fairer for customers, according to a new report published by Ofcom.

    TalkTalk commits to fairer broadband pricing for its customers

    The broadband provider will start allowing new and old customers access to similarly-priced tariffs and will make an effort to improve its service for vulnerable customers.

    What is USB internet?

    USB internet sticks, also known as dongles, use a mobile network to connect your device to the internet.

